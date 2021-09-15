JAY LIETZAU'S LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Chess Master (4th race). Value play of the day: Reid's Fangirls (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (2,5,6,10,11/3,5/1/9,11/1,2,3,4,5), $50.00.

1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smarty Alex (Arroyo, Heitzmann)118/7-2

2: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline)123/12-1

3: Creative Mind (Wade, Robertson)119/5-2

4: Dark Solution (Valenzuela, Weir)123/6-1

5: Oxwood (Lindsay, Silva)119/8-1

6: Swampdrainer (Hernandez, Spencer)119/15-1

7: Biz Kid (Butler, Rhone)119/15-1

8: Tour the World (Eikleberry, Lund)119/4-1

9: Rancher (Lopez, Garrett)119/8-1

CREATIVE MIND drops from maiden special weights to maiden claiming. Robertson wins at 36% with that move. SMARTY ALEX has hit the board in six of nine turf starts. TOUR THE WORLD is pace-dependent.

2 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: So Alive (Canchari, Litfin)121/6-1

2: Stitzy (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/5-2

3: Teddy Time (Lopez, Kereluk)121/20-1

4: Irish Major (Hernandez, Padilla)121/12-1

5: Copper Fiddle (Negron, Broberg)121/12-1

6: Minnesota Lucky (Quinonez, Padilla)121/8-1

7: I'm an Eight (Harr, Moreno)121/12-1

8: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle)121/20-1

9: Mesa Skyline (Valenzuela, Lund)121/15-1

10: Sierra Hotel (R. Fuentes, Broberg)121/5-1

11: My Boy Lollipop (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)121/4-1

STITZY has won half of her 12 career starts on Canterbury's sod. MINNESOTA LUCKY has four wins on this course, and Quinonez gets back aboard. SIERRA HOTEL has tactical speed to work a groundsaving trip.

3 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wind of Discretion (Butler, Rhone)123/15-1

2: Bayou Colonel (Quinonez, Rengstorf)123/9-2

3: Runaway Harry (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/2-1

4: R Dixie Diamond (Valenzuela, Olmstead)119/8-1

5: Twisted Dixie (Harr, Cline)123/3-1

6: Out Run'm (Negron, Rampadarat)119/7-2

7: Braska (Goodwin, Cline)119/10-1

RUNAWAY HARRY battled with the favorite in last before tiring. TWISTED DIXIE has the maturity advantage but needs a fast pace. BAYOU COLONEL ran off last time going a route and stopped badly.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chess Master (Wade, Raven)123/8-5

2: Company Store (Negron, Richard)123/12-1

3: Keller's Gold (Lindsay, Moreno)123/8-1

4: P Club (Harr, Kenney)123/10-1

5: Rusty Cage (Quinonez, Richard)123/12-1

6: Toreno (Eikleberry, Litfin)120/7-2

7: Perfect Fanny (Canchari, Woolley Jr.)123/6-1

8: Uncle Goyle (Valenzuela, Kereluk)123/9-2

CHESS MASTER ran spectacularly last time sitting just off the pace on the rail. UNCLE GOYLE will hope the pacesetters tire. RUSTY CAGE could be the speed of the speed.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ella's Vision (Harr, Cline)118/15-1

2: Latin Nikkita (Lindsay, Sweere)118/8-1

3: Debbie's Surprise (R. Fuentes, Lund)118/10-1

4: Keba Lucky Day (Conning, Kenney)118/15-1

5: Heart On the Run (L. Fuentes, Rarick)118/6-1

6: Lex K (Goodwin, Robertson)118/6-1

7: Lipstick Lady (Canchari, Woolley Jr.)118/12-1

8: Jackies Irishdream (Arroyo, Richard)113/15-1

9: Sky High Susan (Eikleberry, Silva)118/4-1

10: Annie M (Negron, Richard)118/12-1

11: Reid's Fangirl (Quinonez, Robertson)118/5-2

REID'S FANGIRL had a rough trip in debut and needs a clean trip. SKY HIGH SUSAN retains Eikleberry and is bred to like the turf. HEART ON THE RUN has early speed, and breeding indicates she'll appreciate the surface change.

6 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pretti Ta Kela (Wade, Robertson)119/4-1

2: Drop o' Chocolate (Hamilton, Berndt)123/5-1

3: Shes Got It (Conning, Riecken)119/9-2

4: Emerald Princess (Canchari, Robertson)119/5-2

5: Aksarben Summer (Quinonez, Padilla)123/12-1

6: Arnold's Patsy (Butler, Rhone)123/10-1

7: Air Walker (M. Arroyo, Shephard)118/15-1

8: Adrianna Joy (Hernandez, Biehler)119/12-1

9: Brahms Is Who (R. Fuentes, Tranquilino)123/6-1

EMERALD PRINCESS drops in price after four turf starts. She broke her maiden on dirt. PRETTI TA KELA will hope her stablemate sets quick early fractions. DROP O' CHOCOLATE might try to get clear earl.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lucy's Lookin Left (Canchari, Robertson)118/5-2

2: Strabella (Valenzuela, Stuart)118/15-1

3: Runners Heat (Wade, Robertson)118/9-2

4: The Champs Kid (Butler, Rhone)118/6-1

5: Saint Sarena (Negron, Richard)118/8-1

6: Summer Fireflys (Goodwin, Robertson)118/7-2

7: O'Babe (Hamilton, Scherer)118/4-1

8: Gray Fillay (Arroyo, Rarick)113/15-1

THE CHAMPS KID broke tardily in debut, then had the lead before something went amiss. LUCY'S LOOKIN LEFT gets the rail and Robertson does well with second out. O'BABE debuted in a stakes race and ran third.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mocha Kiss (Harr, Stuart)121/8-1

2: Lasting Influence (Lopez, Rarick)121/4-1

3: Sweet as Canbe (Canchari, Robertson)121/5-1

4: Even Pandura (Wade, Diodoro)117/5-2

5: Coco Loco Mama (Valenzuela, Moreno)121/12-1

6: Peak of Chic (L. Fuentes, Raven)119/6-1

7: Liberty Flies (Hernandez, Lawrence)117/15-1

8: Tourist Like Me (Arroyo, Shephard)116/20-1

9: Ultra Cordial (Quinonez, Westermann)119/8-1

10: Just Splendid (Eikleberry, Donlin)121/10-1

PEAK OF CHIC drops in class after a wire-to-wire score in a turf sprint. EVEN PANDURA has been facing tougher. ULTRA CORDIAL goes for back-to-back victories.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dried Pepper (Negron, Richard)117/4-1

2: Prince Rama (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/3-1

3: Vegas Guy (Wade, Diodoro)119/6-1

4: Jimmy's Marco (Canchari, Backhaus)121/15-1

5: Can Imagine (Harr, Cline)121/15-1

6: Louis Le Grande (Hamilton, Woolley Jr.)121/15-1

7: Mine My Time (L. Fuentes, Rosin)121/6-1

8: Candy Prince (R. Fuentes, Bravo)121/8-1

9: Crime Spree (Arroyo, Heitzmann)114/10-1

10: Something Super (Valenzuela, Bethke)121/12-1

11: Riverboat Gambler (Hernandez, Sanderson)121/8-1

RIVERBOAT GAMBLER was put on the shelf for three months, then won by three lengths. PRINCE RAMA has two wins and a second in his last three but must prove himself vs. open company. VEGAS GUY broke his maiden in last by putting away the other speed.

10 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Canterbury Gold (Quinonez, Padilla)123/6-1

2: Danzig Star (L. Fuentes, Litfin)123/6-1

3: Laura N Lukas (Williams, Litfin)123/12-1

4: Holy Star (Canchari, Weir)123/15-1

5: Crazy Good (Negron, Silva Jr.)123/4-1

6: Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela, Silva)119/9-2

7: Costanarmandaleg (Eikleberry, Silva)119/10-1

8: Pearl Hasthe Music (Arroyo, Lawrence)114/15-1

9: Fortheloveoflydia (Wade, Robertson)119/9-5

FORTHELOVEOFLYDIA has tactical speed, an outside post and Wade aboard. MOONSHINE MOXY ran evenly when chasing lone speed in last. CANTERBURY GOLD cuts back in distance and returns to the dirt.

11 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Timber Lady (Arroyo, Bedford)115/8-1

2: Modric (Lindsay, Silva)119/10-1

3: Emmett Cat (Hamilton, Schindler)123/6-1

4: Heavenly Gazebo (R. Fuentes, Tranquilino)119/15-1

5: Feeding Frenzy (Eikleberry, Berndt)119/2-1

6: Kovacs (Valenzuela, Silva)119/9-2

7: Top Dog (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/7-2

8: Itwasthedevilsidea (Canchari, Bolinger)123/15-1

9: Shakelas Destiny (Quinonez, Padilla)119/10-1

TOP DOG drops in class and is bred to like two turns. FEEDING FRENZY perhaps needs the class relief. KOVACS has had his best results at this level.

12 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Youwonderwhyidrink (Canchari, Bolinger)123/9-2

2: Diablo Cuerno (Harr, Backhaus)119/12-1

3: Low Tide Warning (Williams, Litfin)119/5-1

4: Squared Straight (Negron, Silva Jr.)123/3-1

5: Uncle Frank (Hernandez, Livingston)119/10-1

6: Medicine Man (Valenzuela, Olmstead)123/6-1

7: Dirty Deeds (Quinonez, Westermann)119/2-1

DIABLO CUERNO had two impressive races here last year. SQUARED STRAIGHT has never won but has never had a clear lead. DIRTY DEEDS will use his tactical speed to be forwardly placed.