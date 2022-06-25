JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Silent Sailor (1st race). Value play of the day: Lovely Linda (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,9/1,3,8/1,4,6/1/1,2,3,4,5), $45.00.

1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Da Ghost (Fuentes, Rhone)119/6-1

2: Weareinittowinit (Lindsay, Rhone)124/9-5

3: Silent Sailor (Lara, Biehler)119/7-5

4: Sir Barnabus (Harr, Anderson)124/7-2

5: A P Gunner (Valenzuela, Rarick)124/12-1

SILENT SAILOR (3) returns to the dirt after a foray on the turf. Takes a plunge in class from special weights to the lowest level. Has shown speed in the past, will need it today. WEAREINITTOWINIT (2) was close to the lead in his seasonal debut before steadying badly and dropping back. Will need a cleaner trip today. DA GHOST (1) didn't show much as a two-year-old but gets 10 months of maturity and a drop in class.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Major Attraction (Wade, Williams)124/7-2

2: Midnight Blue Note (Chirinos, Rodriguez)122/12-1

3: Miami Crockett (Conning, Kenney)122/5-1

4: Perfect Fanny (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)122/5-2

5: Choos Ur Adventure (Bridgmohan, Von Hemel)122/6-1

6: College Party (Negron, Litfin)124/2-1

CHOOS UR ADVENTURE (5) has tried two turf sprints with a second/third but only losing by a half-length in both. Has five wins in 16 starts on the dirt and had a prep at Prairie Meadows before heading north. COLLEGE PARTY (6) will try to beat the top pick (who happens to be his brother) and extend his winning streak to three. Likely favorite will be on the lead. MIAMI CROCKETT (3) has five wins in 12 starts at the distance and narrowly lost his first attempt locally.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Summer Lovin (Lara, Riecken)122/12-1

2: Visual Magic (Lindsay, Fields)122/6-1

3: Lovely Linda (Fuentes, Asprino)122/9-2

4: Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez, Asprino)122/9-5

5: Lyrical (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/5-1

6: Tick Tock (Hernandez, Hernandez)122/2-1

LOVELY LINDA (3) appears to be the controlling speed. Has been in good form and if she breaks alertly, she'll be tough to catch. TICK TOCK (6) almost won two back in local debut but with her closing running style, she'll need someone to challenge the top pick up front. STARS OF BLUEGRASS (4) has probably been avoiding sprints recently for a reason. She'll also need a strong early pace to accentuate her closing kick.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowanced optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Swanage (Harr, Cline)124/10-1

2: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla)122/12-1

3: Badger Kitten (Fuentes, Rhone)122/9-2

4: Plenty of Vision (Bridgmohan, Young)117/8-1

5: Hoity Toity (Lopez, Rengstorf)122/15-1

6: Luvin Bullies (Wade, Robertson)122/5-1

7: Come On Sweet Pea (Lara, Biehler)122/10-1

8: If You Want It (Hernandez, Wong)122/4-1

9: Midnight Current (Fuentes, Berndt)124/5-2

10: Mizzanna (Lindsay, Sheehan)122/20-1

MIDNIGHT CURRENT (9) starts for the red-hot Berndt barn. Won her final start last season and her debut this season on the turf and was pulling away at the finish line. SWANAGE (1) could be lone speed and gets the rail. If she breaks well and can slow down the early fractions, she could be tough to catch. PLENTY OF VISION (4) is six-for-eight in the top two on dirt and is bred to like the lawn for her first attempt.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: I Kickn (Arroyo, Rarick)124/5-2

2: Mr Navigator (Fuentes, Wong)122/15-1

3: Man U (Hernandez, Biehler)122/4-1

4: Passed by Paul (Negron, Hernandez)122/6-1

5: Hi Ho Cheerio (Wade, Oberlander)122/5-1

6: Libertarian (Fuentes, Bolinger)122/12-1

7: One Son of a Chief (Quinonez, Rarick)122/9-2

8: Texas Long Bow (Valenzuela, Sanderson)122/6-1

MAN U (3) showed speed on the turf in last for a nice second between two next out winners. Returns to the dirt and has tactical speed to be involved early and pass them late. I KICKN (1) is in great form having won three straight sprinting. Will need to break well from the rail to hold his position. TEXAS LONG BOW (8) hasn't won in over a year but is usually in the mix. An outside post gives him options.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Warrior Boss (Fuentes, Berndt)122/2-1

2: Our Bubby Boy (Quinonez, Martinez)122/12-1

3: Valentine Guy (Fuentes, Bravo)122/6-1

4: My Dominator (Carter, Riecken)122/9-2

5: Smart Call (Conning, Roberts)122/10-1

6: Mongol Altai (Hernandez, Asprino)124/9-5

7: Magic Carpet (Harr, McKinley)122/10-1

WARRIOR BOSS (1) is third off a long layoff and goes from two sprints to a route. Appears to be rounding into form and should be close to the lead coming out of shorter races. MY DOMINATOR (4) stretches out after sprinting in all his '22 starts. Had a nice win at Oaklawn in March and was closing after a poor start in last. MONGOL ALTAI (6) won last time out to lose that race condition. Was claimed off Diodoro.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shezonezestreet (Fuentes, Bravo)119/2-1

2: Diggs Won (Conning, Peters)124/20-1

3: Pocketfullofposies (Wade, Rarick)119/7-2

4: Claire Sailing (Harr, Berndt)124/15-1

5: I Cinc Eye Luv U (Valenzuela, Rarick)119/6-1

6: Chaplain (Lopez, Bethke)119/10-1

7: Elegance N Tonic (Hernandez, Biehler)119/9-2

8: Left of Center (Quinonez, Rhone)124/5-1

SHEZONEEZESTREET (1) sat off the early speed in last against many in this race and closed well for second. Should get a similar pace scenario today with a better end result. ELEGANCE N TONIC (7) showed speed in last while getting a clear lead before tiring late. Could improve second time over the surface and switches to leading rider. LEFT OF CENTER (8) has had many opportunities with little success but her speed figures put her in the mix.

8 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chocolate Freckles (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)119/7-2

2: Harlow's Harmony (Quinonez, Biehler)119/8-1

3: Summer Fireflys (Negron, Robertson)119/9-2

4: Ghost of Genevieve (Hernandez, Silva)124/5-2

5: Runners Heat (Chirinos, Robertson)119/5-1

6: Bellefire (Fuentes, Tracy)119/10-1

7: Oh So Bleu (Roman, Robertson)119/6-1

8: Noel's Angel (Lindsay, Silva Rodriguez)119/12-1

GHOST OF GENEVIEVE (4) will be winging it on the lead. Has been facing some good ones and is bred extremely well for a turf sprint. SUMMER FIREFLYS (3) ran a close second in last and should appreciate the switch to grass. Could improve greatly in second start of the season for top barn. HARLOW'S HARMONY (2) is bred to like the distance and last workout signals she's ready to hit the ground running.

