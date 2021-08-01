Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Devoted to You (9th race). Value play of the day: Public Safety (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (10,11/3,4,7/1,2,8/1,2,7,8,9/3), $45.00.

1 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Water Patrol (R. Fuentes, Litfin)124/15-1

2: Overly Lucky (Juarez Jr., Stuart)124/4-1

3: Mystifier (Lopez, Biehler)119/12-1

4: May We All (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/3-1

5: Last Martini (Wade, Biehler)119/8-1

6: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla)119/8-5

7: Minnesota Miracle (Hamilton, Berndt)124/9-2

OVERLY LUCKY has raced on the turf in his last four starts but returns to the dirt today where he is two-for-three. Has been facing open company recently but gets state restricted foes today. THEALLIGATORHUNTER is undefeated in three starts this meet but is trying something he's never done before (two-turns) and will be heavily favored. MINNESOTA MIRACLE has five career wins and is proven to like two-turns. Will be gunning for the lead early with Hamilton.

2 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Warren's Wish (Canchari, Robertson)124/8-1

2: Hurricain Hunter (R. Fuentes, Eidschun)124/3-1

3: All Native (L. Fuentes, Rosin)124/12-1

4: Flash Flood (Quinonez, Padilla)124/6-1

5: Boozin At Bozos (Butler, Riecken)124/15-1

6: Stylin N Profilin (Wade, Lund)124/9-2

7: Dreaming Biz (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/5-2

8: Princesa Del Sol (Lara, Silva)124/20-1

9: Nora's Legacy (Hamilton, Bravo)124/8-1

DREAMING BIZ chased a slow pace and came up short in last. Expecting a quicker pace today and gets a little extra distance for her patented late kick. HURRICAIN HUNTER has two placings on the turf but that seems to be her thing as she has taken second in six-out-of-nine starts. BOOZIN AT BOZOS is bred to love the change in surface but speed figures are lacking so needs to improve quite a bit here.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gio's Lil Angel (Lara, Silva)122/15-1

2: Coco Loco Mama (L. Fuentes, Moreno)122/15-1

3: Twilight Galaxy (Negron, Pierce)122/7-2

4: Lasting Influence (Juarez Jr., Rarick)122/5-1

5: Just Splendid (Butler, Donlin)122/8-1

6: Sweet as Canbe (Canchari, Robertson)122/9-2

7: Liberty Flies (Quinonez, Lawrence)117/12-1

8: Baby Bee Merry (Hamilton, Rhone)119/8-1

9: Blazing Charm (Wade, Diodoro)122/5-2

TWILIGHT GALAXY challenged for the lead in last before tiring late. If she gets loose today, she could be tough to catch. BLAZING CHARM starts for the Diodoro barn for the second time after losing to her stablemate in her last outing. Had a perfect trip in that race but still couldn't manage to threaten the winner. LASTING INFLUENCE ran evenly in last but adds blinkers today which could add to her early speed. High percentage trainer is always dangerous.

4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kid Frostie (Hamilton, Rhone)122/12-1

2: Zoe's Delight (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)122/12-1

3: Chocolateicecream (Lindsay, Fields)122/15-1

4: Shakes Creek (Wade, Diodoro)122/3-1

5: Bruder Bob (Canchari, Robertson)122/4-1

6: Drama Chorus (Butler, Padilla)122/6-1

7: Two by Two (Quinonez, Rengstorf)122/6-1

8: Kokokomo (R. Fuentes, Flores)122/15-1

9: Giant Payday (L. Fuentes, Berndt)122/8-1

10: Nobrag Justfact (Negron, Heitzmann)122/10-1

11: J P Warrior (Juarez Jr., Biehler)124/8-1

TWO BY TWO is third off the layoff for Rengstorf who hits at 42% with such move. Gets plenty of pace to run at and gets added distance from his last race. GIANT PAYDAY has back class and enters for a tag for the first time in his career. Hasn't visited the winner's circle in almost two years. KID FROSTIE has three wins on the Canterbury turf. Will attempt to save ground from the rail and make a late run.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Boss Hugo (R. Fuentes, Lawrence)124/15-1

2: Kierkegaard (Negron, Williams)124/8-1

3: Prince Leo (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/20-1

4: Stone Secret (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/12-1

5: Jimmie T (Juarez Jr., Litfin)124/15-1

6: Smart Call (Arroyo, Roberts)119/12-1

7: Roman Pharoah (L. Fuentes, Woolley, Jr.)119/4-1

8: Digital Star (Lopez, Diodoro)124/12-1

9: Well Read (Canchari, Robertson)119/5-1

10: Public Safety (Hamilton, Rosin)124/8-1

11: Deuce (Wade, Diodoro)124/3-1

12: Hard to Park (Harr, Cline)124/15-1

13: My Dominator (Quinonez, Riecken)119/20-1

PUBLIC SAFETY takes a substantial drop in class, adds blinkers and gets back to his preferred distance. Also, switches to Hamilton in the saddle. DEUCE goes to the gate for the third time for Diodoro but caught off-tracks in both local starts. KIERKEGAARD drops down the claiming ladder and has only raced on a fast track once in his 16-race career. Let's see how he handles firm footing.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Brightsideoflife (L. Fuentes, Woolley Jr.)124/15-1

2: Baildon (Negron, Litfin)124/15-1

3: Bruce's Girl (Quinonez, Berndt)119/9-2

4: Pink Channel (Canchari, Robertson)119/4-1

5: Priddis (Wade, Diodoro)119/2-1

6: K B's Mint (Eikleberry, Litfin)119/15-1

7: Take Charge Patti (Juarez Jr., Flores)124/7-2

8: Woo Hoo (Melancon, Litfin)119/10-1

9: Smoking Bossa Nova (Lara, Loy)119/15-1

BRUCE'S GIRL ran a competitive race two back when trying a turf route for the first time closing from way back into slow fractions. Plenty of speed to set up her closing kick. TAKE CHARGE PATTI has produced consistently high enough speed figures but hard to ignore 0/19 career record. PINK CHANNEL is bred to like the grass and to run forever. If Canchari can slow things down early, watch out.

7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lulumaru (Wade, Diodoro)124/5-1

2: Spun Line (Quinonez, Rarick)124/5-2

3: Do You Bileve (Juarez Jr., Swan)122/15-1

4: Mongolian Lotus (Negron, Flores)122/6-1

5: Gemstone Gal (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)117/10-1

6: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline)117/12-1

7: Kimberly Frances (Hamilton, Riecken)122/15-1

8: Berry Good (Canchari, Robertson)117/4-1

9: Missyintomischief (R. Fuentes, Lund)117/9-2

SPUN LINE ran a monster race last out annihilating many in today's field. If she can replicate that performance, there's no reason to think she can't repeat. LULUMARU has been ultra-consistent since joining the Diodoro barn and gets the advantageous rail draw which should translate into a good trip. BERRY GOOD is still learning as a developing three-year-old and gets blinkers today to add focus.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Vikkis Rockstar (Lindsay, Silva)119/12-1

2: Knight's Honor (Juarez Jr., Richard)119/10-1

3: Two Drink Minimum (Harr, Stuart)119/15-1

4: Tiz Tenacious (Lara, Silva)119/10-1

5: Faded Rose (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)119/15-1

6: Peak of Chic (Quinonez, Raven)119/3-1

7: Cynical Girl (Eikleberry, Cappellucci)124/5-2

8: Howmuchistoomuch (Wade, Tracy)119/5-1

9: Winnager (Canchari, Robertson)124/4-1

CYNICAL GIRL starts for the second time for Cappellucci since being claimed and gets back to her preferred surface/distance. Good post to use her tactical speed. VIKKIS ROCKSTAR has speed and the rail but will need to break alertly to hold her inside position. Breeding suggests she'll love the distance. WINNAGER has had many opportunities on this surface and speed figures are competitive but hasn't won in a long time.

9 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Boom Truck (Wade, Robertson)119/3-1

2: Gun War (Canchari, Tracy)119/6-1

3: Devoted to You (Eikleberry, Berndt)119/8-5

4: Has the Glory (Harr, Wiley)124/30-1

5: Hillbilly Charm (Butler, Rhone)119/15-1

6: R Deja Voo (Juarez Jr., Rickert)124/20-1

7: Governor Goofy (Lara, McKinley)119/20-1

8: Emmett Cat (Hernandez, Schindler)124/15-1

9: Hot Artie (Negron, Sweere)119/10-1

10: Causeimchocolate (Hamilton, Berndt)119/5-1

DEVOTED TO YOU drops to his lowest level and has enough early zip to be involved from the start. Should be able to stalk early and pounce late. BOOM TRUCK takes a huge drop in class but has shown very little in his two career starts. May have found his ideal level but also needs to show improvement. CAUSEIMCHOCOLATE is the "other" Berndt entrant and woke up in his last race but will need to take another step forward.