JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Moment (3rd race). Value play of the day: Bodenheimer (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,3,5/2,4,5/3/1,2,3,4,6,7/5,6), $54.00.

1 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tiger Hunter (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)124/9-2

2: Black Limo (Wade, Rarick)124/6-1

3: Eye On Dessert (Ulloa, Berndt)119/7-2

4: Unique Path (Santos, Rhone)124/5-2

5: Seeking Splendor (Barajas, Silva)124/8-5

SEEKING SPLENDOR (5) tried turf in last and didn't show much but that was to be expected given his zero-for-nine grass record. Returns to dirt and drops in class. BLACK LIMO (2) could try to get the early lead as he did three-back at Tampa Bay. Wade climbs aboard and Rarick is 28% with newcomers. UNIQUE PATH (4) showed speed on the turf last out before tiring. May be a part of the early pace.

2 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rabbit Twenty Two (Roman, Westermann)122/15-1

2: West Side Girl (Wade, Litfin)122/6-1

3: Lila's Lucky Lady (Lara, Asprino)122/4-1

4: Fast to Fortune (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)117/3-1

5: Diplomatica (Hernandez, Martinez)122/7-5

6: Rental Pool (Gallardo, Robertson)122/9-2

DIPLOMATICA (5) appears to be the controlling speed if Hernandez is aggressive early. Is in great from right now with three wins and three placings in her last six although this is her first try locally. FAST TO FORTUNE (4) has won two straight including his last on the Shakopee sod. Moves up in class today. RENTAL POOL (6) raced well in first race off the bench but hasn't won on the grass in almost two years.

3 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Run Lea Run (Hernandez, Rarick)122/3-1

2: Smart Call (Murray, Roberts)122/8-1

3: Eisenstaedt (Wade, Litfin)122/9-2

4: Fredonian (Lara, Roberts)122/6-1

5: Moment (Roman, Lopez)124/4-5

MOMENT (5) is a win machine. He has 18 lifetime wins and has won 11 times in '22-'23 alone. Ships in from Chicago and has the perfect stalking style from the outside post. RUN LEA RUN (1) ran nicely in last start down at Tampa Bay pulling away by four-lengths down the stretch but must improve to compete here. EISENSTAEDT (3) posted competitive speed figures at Oaklawn but hasn't won since 2019.

4 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lonely Private (Lopez, Diodoro)122/6-1

2: Future Perfect (Gallardo, Robertson)122/8-1

3: Bayou Colonel (Hernandez, Scherer)122/9-2

4: Samurai Mike (Roman, Litfin)122/7-2

5: Bodenheimer (Wade, Lund)122/12-1

6: Released (Lara, Rengstorf)124/9-5

7: Macho Rocco (Valenzuela, Richard)122/5-1

BODENHEIMER (5) has been struggling lately but has tremendous back class. Competed at this distance in the Breeders Cup as a juvenile. Returns to his preferred surface but needs to break alertly. LONELY PRIVATE (1) has good early speed and the rail so must break cleanly. Won three-in-a-row this winter in Phoenix. BAYOU COLONEL (3) was competitive at this level and distance last summer. Might need a race off the long layoff.

5 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Charismo (Hernandez, Sheehan)124/15-1

2: Protonic and Gin (Gallardo, Robertson)119/7-5

3: Ka Pow (Harr, Smith)119/15-1

4: Rejection Hurts (Roman, Berndt)119/2-1

5: Jose Patio (Lopez, Biehler)119/7-2

6: B L's Concerto (Hernandez, Donlin)119/8-1

7: R Voo's Taboo (Quinonez, Westermann)124/15-1

REJECTION HURTS (4) is returning after his career debut at Hawthorne a month ago where he raced evenly after breaking tardily. Dropping in class and facing state restricted should provide relief. PROTONIC AND GIN (2) closed nicely down the lane in last after being bumped at the break. If the pace is hot, he'll be flying late. JOSE PATIO (5) improved tremendously from two-years-old to three. Showed great speed in season debut but needs to take another step forward.

6 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mizzen Gee Ma (Valenzuela, Rosin)119/6-1

2: Pat's Gal (Harr, Cline)119/9-2

3: Jerusalema (Berrios-Lopez, Silva, Jr.)119/7-5

4: Grandiose Summer (Lara, Silva)124/2-1

5: Dixie Girl To (Gallardo, Westermann)124/10-1

6: Dr Z's Elsa (Barajas, Silva)119/12-1

JERUSALEMA (3) has had many opportunities to graduate but only two of those were on dirt. Tries dirt again and appreciates the distance having hit the board in two-of-three. MIZZEN GEE MA (1) has had only one career start and that was as a two-year-old on the turf. Returns at three-years-old with more maturity and tries the dirt. PAT'S GAL (2) has speed figures that make her competitive and at three-years-old, has upside.

7 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan, Berndt)124/5-2

2: She B Glamorous (Quinonez, Padilla)124/6-1

3: Shes Got the Power (Hernandez, Rhone)124/6-1

4: Curious Inji (Valenzuela, Silva, Jr.)124/12-1

5: Come On Sweet Pea (Lopez, Rosin)124/4-1

6: Fat and Furious (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)124/7-2

7: Mizzanna (Roman, Sheehan)124/9-2

GOLDEN GOPHER (1) ran evenly in his first race off the eight-plus month layoff. Probably needed that race and should be more fit today. Bridgmohan will utilize the rail draw to save ground. MIZZANNA (7) likes the Shakopee sod having won four times. Will be forwardly placed and will try to wear them down late. SHES GOT THE POWER (3) lost all chance after stumbling at the start in last. Could be flying late with a hot early pace.

8 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Picaflor (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/5-1

2: Icywilburnyeh (Glass, Bedford)119/12-1

3: Bailout Kela (Quinonez, Padilla)124/5-2

4: Jomama Sassy (Murray, Bethke)119/12-1

5: Saint Sarena (Hernandez, Biehler)124/4-1

6: Elle's Lil Diva (Barajas, Silva)119/2-1

7: Barbara Rohloff (Valenzuela, Rosin)119/8-1

SAINT SARENA (5) faced some nice horses last summer and wasn't embarrassed when sprinting on the dirt. Speed figures fit against these and gets Hernandez in the irons. ELLE'S LIL DIVA (6) crushed her foes when winning last fall against maiden claimers. Returns against winners and adds Lasix for three-year-old debut. BAILOUT KELA (3) took fifteen starts to break her maiden but has dangerous early speed.