JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Clickbait (5th race). Value play of the day: Modern Science (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (5/6/1,2,3,4,5,6/1,2,3,5,6/2,3,5), $45.00.

1 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Carmenootz (Sosa, Carmichael)119/8-1

2: Move Over (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino)119/2-1

3: Mr Navigator (Bridgmohan, Silva, Jr.)124/3-1

4: Joker Matt (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/5-1

5: Gainer (Roman, Stankey)124/15-1

6: Coastal Waters (Santos, Lund)124/6-1

7: Kinetic Swagger (Gallardo, Quinonez)124/4-1

KINETIC SWAGGER (7) returned from a 19-month layoff last out and showed brief speed before tiring. Probably needed that race and should improve with the extra fitness. COASTAL WATERS (6) basically runs the same race every time and sometimes that's enough to win. Drop in class may provide relief. MOVE OVER (2) won in his first local start then move up in class and ran even. Bug boy jumps aboard.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Runaway Ready (Gallardo, Quinonez)124/7-2

2: Cross the Causeway (Hernandez, Quinonez)119/9-2

3: Coffee Caliente (Fuentes, Rosin)119/5-1

4: Loring Park (Wade, Berndt)124/3-1

5: Angel's Magic (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/2-1

6: Bubba Bob (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/9-2

7: Mendelssohn Joy (Harr, Litfin)119/10-1

ANGEL'S MAGIC (5) is third off the layoff and has a win and second in two starts this meet. Has one way to go and that's to get the lead and dare them to catch him. LORING PARK (4) runs for the Berndt barn which excel on the grass. Hits the board often and has finished in the money in nine-of-ten on the local lawn. RUNAWAY READY (1) has only tried the turf twice but with good results. Should be able to save ground with the rail draw.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Vica Pota (Valenzuela, Hanson)119/7-2

2: Manhattan Cherry (Hernandez, Quinonez)119/9-5

3: Pat's Gal (Harr, Cline)119/2-1

4: Okey Dokey Smokey (Barajas, Silva)119/10-1

5: Red Sunshine (Hernandez, Westermann)124/6-1

6: Dixie Girl To (Gallardo, Westermann)124/8-1

MANHATTAN CHERRY (2) makes her three-year-old debut after three mediocre tries last year. Drops in class, gets Lasix for the first time and starts for a new barn. Needs to break cleanly. OKEY DOKEY SMOKEY (4) was bet down in her career debut last winter at Remington Park. Drops in class and adds blinkers. VICA POTA (1) displayed speed in a couple races as a two-year-old and gets the rail.

4 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/9-5

2: Gopher Gold (Santos, Silva, Jr.)122/4-1

3: Super Wise (Wade, Scherer)122/2-1

4: Make Noise (Harr, Cline)122/8-1

5: Modern Science (Quinonez, Berndt)122/7-2

MODERN SCIENCE (5) will relish this marathon distance. Ran a good second at a mile-and-a-half in February down at the tough Gulfstream Park meet. Appears to be the class of the field. SUPER WISE (3) could be the speed of the race and might be able to control the early fractions. If he's allowed to set slow fractions, he may be tough to pass. NOBLE PURSUIT (1) had his three-race win streak snapped in last. Moves up in class today.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hotasapistol (Quinonez, Donlin)124/5-1

2: Larimar (Valenzuela, Gutierrez)122/4-1

3: Sea Level (Wade, Biehler)122/6-1

4: Emily Smiles (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)122/3-1

5: It's Her Time (Roman, Quinonez)122/12-1

6: Clickbait (Gallardo, Quinonez)122/7-5

CLICKBAIT (6) loves the Canterbury course having won seven times and placed seven times in 15 career starts. Narrowly missed in last and posted a nice speed figure. A similar effort probably wins. EMILY SMILES (4) lost for the first time in her last six races last time out. Her tactical speed is an asset. IT'S HER TIME (5) is one-for-one at this tricky distance and should be able to stalk the leaders and move late.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Samyaza (Gallardo, Quinonez)122/10-1

2: King of the Kids (Quinonez, Berndt)124/7-2

3: That's Not Funny (Bridgmohan, Berndt)122/2-1

4: Hot Shot Kid (Hernandez, Quinonez)122/6-1

5: Cashanova (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino)117/3-1

6: Brix (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/4-1

KING OF THE KIDS (2) is third off the layoff for top barn. Won his seasonal debut after closing into a slow pace, then tried a turf sprint but was unable to catch the loose leader. Would benefit from a strong early pace. THAT'S NOT FUNNY (3) also starts for the Berndt barn and makes his seasonal debut. Might need a race. SAMYAZA (1) could be the controlling speed and posted two nice speed figures last fall at Hawthorne.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tactical Attack (Quinonez, Martinez)122/6-1

2: Runtoday (Wade, Richard)117/10-1

3: Bayou Benny (Hernandez, Scherer)122/9-5

4: Reef's Destiny (Harr, Cline)122/5-1

5: Central Park (Valenzuela, Van Winkle)122/5-2

6: Speitful Sam (Gallardo, Quinonez)122/4-1

BAYOU BENNY (3) has had plenty of success on the Shakopee dirt taking first or second in eight of ten. Should get the ideal trip right behind the front-runners and pass them late. SPEITFUL SAM (6) was posting good speed figures before going on the shelf for over a year. Gallardo will use that speed from the outside post. CENTRAL PARK (5) has been a win machine over the years but appears to be off form.

8 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Willowmygirl (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)119/5-1

2: Royal Laughter (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)114/2-1

3: Rollin Blackout (Roman, Sheehan)124/9-5

4: Miz Cali (Barajas, Silva)119/10-1

5: Shezonezestreet (Murray, Roberts)124/8-1

6: Dear Beau (Lara, Roberts)124/4-1

ROYAL LAUGHTER (2) broke his maiden in the mud by eight-lengths and then tried the grass for the first time in a stakes race. Tries the turf again, adds blinkers and gets back on Lasix. ROLLIN BLACKOUT (3) has been close in three local tries on the turf this meet but only has one win in 17 career starts. SHEZONEZESTREET (5) has taken first or second in four-of-five on the local lawn but struggles getting to the wire first.