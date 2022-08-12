Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Ready to Runaway (2nd race). Value play of the day: Cousvinnysacanuck (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5 (2,3,4,7,8/2,5,7/8/1,2,3/5,7), $45.

1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Westport Captain (Lopez, Belvoir) 119/6-1

2: Tail of Samson (Lara, Donlin Jr.) 119/20-1

3: Runaway Harry (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/9-5

4: Swampdrainer (Arroyo, Pearson) 124/10-1

5: Aries Reigns (Harr, Rarick) 119/10-1

6: Calzone (Wade, Rarick) 119/4-1

7: Back to Selling (Eikleberry, Berndt) 119/3-1

8: Dastardly Deeds (Roman, Candelas) 124/12-1

RUNAWAY HARRY (3) was close two back on the turf at this level. Attempted to try the grass in last but was rained off and returns to the turf today with blinkers to keep him focused. BACK TO SELLING (7) tries the sod for the second time for Berndt. It's hard to ignore anything this barn puts on the turf as they're winning at a 35% clip. WESTPORT CAPTAIN (1) woke up in a turf sprint in last but needs to show that ability in a route.

2 Glitter Star Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Come On Sweet Pea (Lara, Biehler) 118/15-1

2: Molly's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla) 120/7-2

3: Clickbait (Roman, Robertson) 118/9-5

4: Hotasapistol (Hernandez, Stuart) 118/8-1

5: Ready to Runaway (Eikleberry, Robertson) 120/1-1

READY TO RUNAWAY (5) has won this race the last two years by an average of seven lengths. Has basically followed the same prep schedule as last year so expecting a big performance. MOLLY'S ANGEL (2) comes off a big effort in last posting a career-high speed figure but has been no match for the top pick when they've met. CLICKBAIT (3) will most likely go to the lead but how long will she last?

3 Wally's Choice Stakes. 11⁄16 miles. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Zoe's Delight (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 118/9-2

2: Devil Vision (Harr, Stuart) 120/4-1

3: Twoko Bay (Wade, Scherer) 120/6-1

4: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/9-5

5: Bayou Benny (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 118/5-2

6: Hot Shot Kid (Eikleberry, Robertson) 118/8-1

THEALLIGATORHUNTER (4) has tons of ability but can be his own worst enemy. Has been DQ'd twice for zigzagging down the stretch. If Quinonez can keep him focused and straight, he'll be tough to beat. ZOE'S DELIGHT (1) is the defending champ and seems to run his best in big races. Should be sitting right behind the speed. DEVIL VISION (2) is 3-for-4 on a fast track and will be flying late.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Out Run'm (Arroyo, Rampadarat) 124/15-1

2: Portsmouth (Harr, Dixon) 119/7-2

3: Candy Prince (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 124/6-1

4: Geaux Yoshka (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/5-1

5: Ardanwood (Roman, Robertson) 124/2-1

6: Matts Fire N Ice (Hernandez, Richard) 119/9-2

7: Citrus Bay (Quinonez, Tranquilino) 119/12-1

8: Ojitos (Lindsay, Silva Rodriguez) 119/10-1

ARDANWOOD (5) has posted some impressive speed figures on the dirt for a top barn. Cuts back in distance but has enough tactical speed to be involved early. PORTSMOUTH (2) may have found his niche sprinting after breaking his maiden in last after 12 attempts. Must improve vs. better today. MATTS FIRE N ICE (6) could be loose on the lead while hoping to set soft fractions and conserve energy.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Midnight Blue Note (Chirinos, Rodriguez) 124/15-1

2: Sonny Smack (Fuentes, Lund) 124/9-2

3: Major Attraction (Wade, Williams) 124/5-2

4: Perfect Dude (Hernandez, Belvoir) 124/4-1

5: Budro Talking (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez) 124/6-1

6: My Indy (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/5-1

7: Northcut (Lara, Silva Jr.) 124/12-1

8: Pintxos (Quinonez, Woolley Jr.) 124/6-1

PERFECT DUDE (4) tried the turf for the first time in his career in last and performed admirably. Expecting him to be closer to the lead today and is bred to love the green. SONNY SMACK (2) has won three of five on the local lawn and is making his third start of the meet. Returns to his preferred footing. MAJOR ATTRACTION (3) has two wins on the grass this meet and comes from a sneaky good barn.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Southern Venture (Barandela, Perkinson) 117/15-1

2: Karalinka (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 122/8-1

3: Apart of My Charm (Lopez, Asprino) 122/7-2

4: Ima Trouble Maker (Eikleberry, Eikleberry) 117/12-1

5: Dreaming Biz (Fuentes, Berndt) 122/2-1

6: She's Not to Blame (Arroyo, Perkinson) 117/20-1

7: Repasado (Hernandez, Diodoro) 117/9-2

8: Off Ramp (Roman, Rosin) 117/6-1

9: Closing Account (Wade, Belvoir) 117/8-1

KARALINKA (2) has won two of three sprinting on the Shakopee sod. Checked slightly on the turn in last losing a couple of lengths but still managed to get up in time easily. DREAMING BIZ (5) was extremely impressive winning at this distance in her last. Is pace dependent but it looks like a fast pace is likely. REPASADO (7) has speed and isn't afraid to use it. Might try to play "catch me if you can."

7 Minnesota Derby. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Color Me Legendary (Chirinos, Lund) 122/15-1

2: Bens Malice (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 122/9-2

3: Love the Nest (Eikleberry, Berndt) 122/2-1

4: Doctor Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/9-5

5: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke) 122/15-1

6: Xavey Dave (Roman, Robertson) 122/10-1

7: Happy Hour Bobby (Hernandez, Rhone) 122/8-1

8: Cousvinnysacanuck (Fuentes, Berndt) 122/10-1

COUSVINNYSACANUCK (8) really improved when stretching out for the first time in last posting a career-high speed figure. Should get a hot pace to accentuate his closing kick. DOCTOR OSCAR (4) hasn't done anything wrong this meet reeling off three consecutive sprint victories. Can he maintain that speed going two-turns? LOVE THE NEST (3) appears to have a ton of talent but also tries a route for the first time with not much foundation.

8 Minnesota Oaks. 1 mile, 70 yards. State bred. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/5-1

2: Royals' Lil Diva (Hernandez, Silva) 122/4-1

3: It's Her Time (Roman, Robertson) 122/12-1

4: Start Singing (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf) 122/8-1

5: Lady Clare (Wade, Bethke) 122/10-1

6: Honey Bella (Fuentes, Robertson) 122/12-1

7: Saint Sarena (Lara, Biehler) 122/20-1

8: Brewhouse (Goodwin, Robertson) 122/3-1

9: Sense of Flurry (Lindsay, Berndt) 122/20-1

10: Strabella (Lopez, Stuart) 117/30-1

11: Gypsy Reward (Eikleberry, Robertson) 122/8-1

12: Amaretto Di Amore (Harr, Lund) 122/10-1

IT'S HER TIME (3) is bred to run all day so she should appreciate the longer distance. Not sure what happened in last but two workouts since that race points to her readiness. SHE'S MY WARRIOR (1) has three wins on her résumé but tries a route for the first time in eight starts. Tactical speed and the rail are a big advantage. ROYALS' LIL DIVA (2) has done nothing wrong winning her first two impressively but has never faced a field this deep.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Top Dog (Lara, Silva Jr.) 124/12-1

2: Behavin Myself (Lopez, Rengstorf) 124/6-1

3: Causeimchocolate (Harr, Woolley Jr.) 124/8-1

4: Malibu Channel (Eikleberry, Broberg) 119/9-2

5: Riviera Champ (Hernandez, Wong) 119/5-2

6: Shattered Dreams (Chirinos, Bolinger) 124/20-1

7: Shinboro (Roman, Padilla) 119/3-1

8: Thirsty Kiss (Wade, Martinez) 119/8-1

9: Bootleggin Posse (Fuentes, Rengstorf) 119/12-1

RIVIERA CHAMP (5) appears to be the lone speed and if he can break alertly and establish moderate early fractions, he might be tough to pass down the stretch. SHINBORO (7) has some speed figures that fit with this group. Will try to get good position to stalk early and pounce late. MALIBU CHANNEL (4) is lightly raced and dropping but has only tried the dirt once and that effort was ugly.