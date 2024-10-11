Jason Mott follows award-winning meta-novel with novel about award-winning author

‘''People Like Us' originally began as a memoir. I was attempting to sort through some of the impactful experiences I had both as an author and as a teacher recently, and over the last few years," Mott said in a statement. ''After a few false starts, I came to realize that, for me, exploring truth requires the framework of fiction. When I returned to the page with that understanding about myself and how I try to create art, I found the characters from 'Hell Of A Book' waiting for me, with new heartaches and joys they wanted to share.''