Minnesota Wild captain and defenseman Jared Spurgeon will answer your questions and join NHL hockey writer Sarah McLellan for an Instagram Live chat at noon Wednesday.
You'll be able to watch on the Star Tribune sports Instagram page or on the Star Tribune sports web site. If you miss the live event, we'll have it posted here soon after it ends.
This is the third our series of conversations between McLellan and Wild players. Tap here to watch Marcus Foligno and here to watch Matt Dumba.
You can leave questions and Spurgeon and McLellan in the comments below.
Colleges
When does Paige play? Women's Final Four teams, match-ups, game times
No. 1 seeds South Carolina, Louisville and Stanford will be joined by No. 2 seed Connecticut for the national semifinals at Target Center on Friday.
Wild
On verge of Wild's scoring record, Kaprizov continues to amaze
Kirill Kaprizov is two points from Marian Gaborik's franchise mark of 83 points, getting there with a definitive mix of skill and toughness — and important goals for the Wild.
Wild
Loons
A club champion, Pulisic yearns for World Cup stage
Christian Pulisic looked like the weight of millions of American soccer fans had been lifted from his shoulders.
mlb
Welcome back: Pujols returns to Cardinals for a final season
With a wave of his hand and a tip of the cap, Albert Pujols walked back into the world of the St. Louis Cardinals for one final season.