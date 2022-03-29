Minnesota Wild captain and defenseman Jared Spurgeon will answer your questions and join NHL hockey writer Sarah McLellan for an Instagram Live chat at noon Wednesday.

You'll be able to watch on the Star Tribune sports Instagram page or on the Star Tribune sports web site. If you miss the live event, we'll have it posted here soon after it ends.

This is the third our series of conversations between McLellan and Wild players. Tap here to watch Marcus Foligno and here to watch Matt Dumba.

You can leave questions and Spurgeon and McLellan in the comments below.