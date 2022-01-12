Star Tribune pro hockey writer Sarah McLellan debuted her monthly Instagram series of interviews with Minnesota Wild players on Wednesday by chatting with veteran defenseman Matt Dumba.
Dumba fielded questions from McLellan and from others who watched via the @StribSports Instagram account. They talked about topics ranging from Dumba's work with the Hockey Diversity Alliance to the Winter Classic at Target Field to why he changed jersey numbers.
You can watch the full video here:
