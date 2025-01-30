January is warming faster than any other month in Minnesota

A lack of extreme cold and a dearth of snow are big factors fueling warmer weather in January. The Twin Cities usually receives 11 inches of snow in a typical January. So far, the metro has picked up only 9.8 inches for the season, or about the same as places such as New Orleans and the Florida Panhandle that got dumped on earlier this month. Only 1.7 inches has fallen this month at MSP Airport, the official weather observation station for the Twin Cities.