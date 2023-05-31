What has she done for us lately? A tightly controlled 2022 Lifetime documentary. But not much in terms of new music. Doesn't matter to us in the Twin Cities. Because Minneapolis — and by extension, St. Paul — will always be Janet Jackson's musical home.

And 14,000 faithful were excited to see her return Tuesday to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center for her Together Again Tour. They were rewarded with something old and something new. Plenty of old, actually — big hits, deep cuts, remixes, bass-heavy bangers and cuddly ballads. What was new? Jackson's approach to dancing.

Less is apparently more. Fewer backup dancers, just four men. Different kind of moves for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who made her name with arresting videos of remarkably choreographed dancing and then translated those movements to the concert stage in spectacular fashion.

On Tuesday, Jackson — 57 and some 22 years past her last No. 1 hit — used movements that were smaller, less athletic, less articulate and less aggressive. More upper body and arm activity, with minimal leg action, though her flowing bell bottoms exaggerated whatever her legs did. She left the heavy lifting to her dancers, whose steps were a mix of artistic, conceptual and vigorous.

And consistent with her less is more approach, Jackson covered an astonishing 40 songs in 110 minutes because there were lots of snippets (like "Black Cat," which deserved more), truncated renditions of even big hits and many medleys. On the other hand, she offered three different versions of the tour's titular tune "Together Again" — a banging DJ Premier remix early on, a chill, late-night Jimmy Jam remix in the middle of the show and the familiar hit pop version to close the evening.

As has often been the case at Jackson's arena concerts, her voice was not very prominent in the sound mix. Hers can be a small voice, though she hit a big high note to close "Again," which drew huge response. Other highlights included "Rhythm Nation," the potent 1989 social justice anthem that still resonates; "Miss You Much," which featured her most invigorating dancing, and "Control," her 1986 declaration of independence which she finished Tuesday sitting on a chair and defiantly proclaiming, "I'll do it my own way." Indeed.

Consistent with her theme for the tour, Jackson's stage was compact and unbusy, with her five-man band stationed behind video screens for part of the evening or on either side of the stage for some segments.

The show was presented in four acts, which meant different outfits — a sequined gold catsuit with a purple waistband, a black-and-white striped top with black bell bottoms, an orange jumpsuit with big shoulder and big bell bottoms, and baggie black pants and T shirt emblazoned with a sequined "RHYTHM NATION."

Unlike at her Treasure Island Casino performance in 2019 or her unplugged show at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in 2011, Jackson didn't make a big fuss about being in the Twin Cities, where she recorded the hits with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis that made her famous in the 1980s and '90s. Actually, she didn't talk all that much other than to encourage the fans to sing along on a few hits and thank the Twin Cities for allowing her to perform for so many years.

Opening the concert was Ludacris, the Atlanta rapper and "Fast and Furious" actor who reminded the receptive crowd of all his '00s triumphs, including "What's Your Fantasy" and "Area Codes" and other stars hits featuring him such as Usher's "Yeah" and DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win."