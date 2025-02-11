“Bookshelf” does quite a few things at once and it mostly works. There are hints of memoir as Romney describes her life as a collector and dealer (which is what gets her on “Pawn Stars”). She shares a bit about hunting down rare titles and about why books are so important to her that she sometimes hoards key finds for herself, rather than adding them to the inventory of her own business. She’s a good storyteller, with a sharp instinct for the kinds of things that might interest the average bibliophile.