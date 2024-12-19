James Ulland, a former Duluth-area Republican lawmaker turned investment advisor, has died at 82

He was a reader who always had a good quote handy, Kris Ulland said. He was a competitive runner. He was loyal and maintained close circles of friends, including a group at the Minneapolis Club. He was on the board of the Minnesota Orchestra and championed parks. He was health-conscious, adopting his wife’s vegan diet and spinning on his Peloton. He had a regular spot at the head of the table at get-togethers, where he always made his friends laugh, she said.