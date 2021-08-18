Two of the definitive singer-songwriters of the 1970s and beyond, Rock Hall of Famers James Taylor and Jackson Browne, will share a bill on Nov. 29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

In 2020, Taylor released the Grammy-winning "American Standard," featuring his interpretations of such standards as "Moon River" and "Teach Me Tonight." He is better known for his classic tunes "Fire and Rain" and "Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight."

In July, Browne delivered "Downhill From Everywhere," another thoughtful collection with touches of social commentary. He is remembered for such favorites as "Running on Empty" and "The Pretender."

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at ticketmaster.com.

Twitter: @JonBream • 612-673-1719