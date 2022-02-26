It was a compelling combination Friday at Target Center: A crowd of 16,694. Philadelphia in town, third in the East.

And the 76ers debut of The Beard.

For the first time since the blockbuster trade, involving Ben Simmons, that brought James Harden to the 76ers from Brooklyn earlier in the month, Harden was in the lineup. It was the first chance to see the latest superstar paring of him with Joel Embiid.

Many, many free throws ensued.

The early returns, for Philly, are promising. Harden started, played 35 minutes, scored 27 points with 12 assists. He, Embiid (34 points, 10 rebounds) and Tyrese Maxey (28 points) combined for 89 points, 21 from the free throw line, in a 133-102 victory over the Wolves.

Within three late in the second quarter, the Wolves were outscored 14-1 to end the first half and 12-4 to start the second while building a 24-point lead.

Fittingly, Harden's first points in a 76ers uniform came on a three-point play 3 minutes and 17 seconds into the game, during a 15-0 Philadelphia run that put the 76ers up 10. He had another in the fourth quarter.

It became obvious early that Harden and Maxey will work well together in the backcourt. Matisse Thybulle had 11.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 25 points. D'Angelo Russell had 21 points. In a good sign, Anthony Edwards, who has been struggling with his shot of late, had a strong second half and finished with 15 points..

In the first quarter the Wolves made half their shots, scored 25 points…. And found themselves down nine for their troubles.

The reason: The 76ers spent the first 12 minutes either shooting three-pointers (they made five of nine) or free throws (they made 13 of a whopping 16).

The Wolves led 6-1 before Philadelphia scored 15 straight to go up 10. Three straight made threes later in the quarter pushed that lead to 11. Embiid had 10 points (seven from the line) and six rebounds when the quarter ended with the 76ers up 34-25.

Though both teams cooled a bit in the second quarter, the 76ers still grew their lead. Maxey's layup with 7 minutes left in the half had them up 13.

And then the Wolves fought back with a defense-fueled run that occurred with Harden mainly on the bench. It brought Minnesota within 51-48 on two Russell free throws with 2:50 left in the quarter.

Then Harden re-entered the game.

He had six points – including a four-point play – and two assists as the 76ers ended the half on a 14-1 run, pushing their lead to 65-49 at the half.

Then 76ers opened the third quarter 12-4, pushing their lead to 24 points on Maxey's dunk 2:22 into the second half.

That lead grew as large as 27 in the quarter. The 76ers still led by 26 with 2:24 left in the quarter before Edwards erupted, scoring all of the points in a 10-2 Wolves run that pulled Minnesota within 18 entering the fourth.