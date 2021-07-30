Jalen Suggs became the highest NBA draft pick from Minnesota since 1980 on Thursday night when he was taken fifth overall by the Orlando Magic.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound former Gonzaga and Minnehaha Academy point guard already secured his place among the best basketball players the state has ever produced.

Former Gopher Kevin McHale going No. 3 to the Boston Celtics four decades ago was the only Minnesota-born player ever drafted higher than Suggs.

The 20-year-old from St. Paul was joined by his parents and sisters at Thursday's draft in Brooklyn. Hearing his name called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was no doubt the highlight of his basketball career so far that's had many bright moments.

Suggs will always be remembered for his iconic half-court buzzer beater to lead the Zags over UCLA in the Final Four in Indianapolis last season. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in the last five NCAA tournament games, including 22 points in the loss to Baylor in the national championship game.

A year ago, the highest drafted player from Minnesota was former Hopkins and Arizona big man Zeke Nnaji, who was selected No. 22 overall by the Denver Nuggets. Nnaji was one of a record four players from the state to be drafted, including Gophers star Daniel Oturu.

The first overall pick, by Detroit, was Oklahoma State's 6-8 guard Cade Cunningham. Jalen Green, a 6-5 guard for the G League's Ignite, went second to Houston.

Cleveland took USC's 7-foot center Evan Mobley with the third pick, and Toronto nabbed Scottie Barnes, a 6-9 forward from Florida State, at No. 4.