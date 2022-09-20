PHILADELPHIA – Eagles fans showered Vikings receiver Jalen Reagor with boos, but that didn't deter coach Kevin O'Connell from getting Reagor involved against his former team during Monday night's 24-7 loss.

Reagor, the former first-round pick who was traded from the Eagles to the Vikings on Aug. 31, motioned to the crowd for more animosity before he was quickly taken down on a 1-yard punt return. He got a laugh, too, on offense. Later in the second quarter, Reagor took a handoff on a jet sweep for 17 yards to move the chains.

Each time he touched the ball, Reagor heard from Eagles fans. He played 28 games across two seasons for Philadelphia.

"As far as the fans, I'm not really worried about that," Reagor said last week. "Just, you know, doing my job, whatever coach asked me to do, whatever the team need me to do, that's what I'm focused on, really."

Reagor, who had a 7-yard catch in the fourth quarter, also ran a route from the backfield on third down, giving the offense a fourth option at receiver after the Vikings played just three receivers against Green Bay.

Receiver Adam Thielen was an afterthought, waiting until the third quarter for his first target that was intercepted by cornerback Avonte Maddox. Thielen's first catch came in the fourth quarter.

Slay dominates Jefferson matchup

A week after the Packers elected not to shadow Justin Jefferson with their top cornerback, the Eagles' Darius Slay, a former All-Pro, had three deflections and two interceptions while following Jefferson as an outside receiver.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and Jefferson had an apparent miscommunication on an interception at the goal line. Slay then deflected back-to-back Jefferson targets in the end zone during the fourth quarter, intercepting the last one on a prayer of a lob from Cousins.

Cine makes NFL debut

Safety Lewis Cine trotted onto the field for the first play — a Greg Joseph kickoff — to mark the first-round pick's NFL debut. Cine, the 32nd overall selection in this year's draft, played on all four special teams groups from kickoff return to punt coverage. He did not play on defense after losing the training camp battle to second-year safety Camryn Bynum.

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., the second-round pick, did not play because of a quad injury suffered against the Packers. The Vikings elevated cornerback Duke Shelley from the practice squad.

Joining Booth as inactive were five healthy scratches in running back Ty Chandler, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, guard/center Chris Reed, tackle Vederian Lowe and edge rusher Luiji Vilain.

TE Smith comes off bench

Tight end Johnny Mundt again started for the Vikings, but Irv Smith Jr. was a featured target in the first half. Smith got his first touchdown in nearly two years, blocking quickly before releasing into the flat at the goal line for a 2-yard score — his first since Dec. 25, 2020.

Smith saw eight targets, but it was the fifth that will stick with him. Smith aligned wide and ran behind the Eagles secondary, where Cousins threw a strike directly into his hands that was dropped. The Vikings punted two plays later. Smith's role was reduced in the second half, when Mundt mostly played. He had five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

