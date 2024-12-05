A second Gophers football player with eligibility remaining for the 2025 season appears ready to move on and prepare for the NFL draft.
Gophers defensive end Jah Joyner accepts Senior Bowl bid
Jah Joyner’s move is an indication that the pass rusher won’t return for his final year of eligibility in 2025.
Defensive end Jah Joyner on Wednesday accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, the all-star game and week of practices for NFL draft prospects that accompany the Feb. 1 game in Mobile, Ala. That’s an indication that Joyner will forgo his final year with the Gophers, a move that offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery made last week.
Joyner finished the season with 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also had nine quarterback hurries and seven pass breakups.
Perich up for freshman award
Gophers safety Koi Perich was named one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, given annually by the Maxwell Football Club. Perich, a true freshman from Esko, Minn., joins Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons as finalists for the award, which will be announced Dec. 26 at the Maxwell club awards show.
A first-team All-Big Ten defensive back and a second-team all-conference return specialist, Perich led the Big Ten and tied for third in FBS with five interceptions while adding 42 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Perich is the top-ranked freshman in the nation by Pro Football Focus and is the Gophers’ top-ranked defensive player with a grade of 86.7.
“He’s never doubted himself,’’ Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “He walked in and played as a true freshman and has produced from Day One. It’s not shocking to us.’’
Nubin enters portal
Gophers running back Jordan Nubin announced on the X platform that he’s entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. Nubin, the younger brother of former Gophers safety Tyler Nubin, rushed 11 times for 19 yards this season and 604 yards in 34 career games.
Fleck sees Brosmer in NFL
Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer will play in the team’s bowl game, and that destination will be announced Sunday. It will be the graduate transfer’s final collegiate game, but Fleck doesn’t believe Brosmer’s playing days are over.
“We haven’t had a QB drafted since 1972, but I know this, if I’m an NFL team, I’m drafting Max Brosmer, period,’’ Fleck said.
