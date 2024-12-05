Gophers defensive end Jah Joyner accepts Senior Bowl bid

Gophers safety Koi Perich was named one of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, given annually by the Maxwell Football Club. Perich, a true freshman from Esko, Minn., joins Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart and Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons as finalists for the award, which will be announced Dec. 26 at the Maxwell club awards show.