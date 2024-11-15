Music

Jack White to play two more Twin Cities gigs in April, this time with more room (and notice)

The ex-White Stripes leader will hit the Palace Theatre on April 7 and 8, following last month’s surprise set at First Avenue.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2024 at 1:04PM
Jack White and his band performed on short notice Oct. 23 at First Avenue, part of his newly extended No Name Tour. (David James Swanson/Third Man Records)

Jack White’s surprise show at First Avenue last month was apparently just a warm-up gig for Minnesota fans.

The former White Stripes frontman has announced two more Twin Cities shows at the Palace Theatre on April 7 and 8, part of a more formal, mass-scale version of his No Name Tour that begins in December.

Tickets for the Monday and Tuesday night gigs in St. Paul will likely still be hard to come by, though.

Fans can register now via jackwhiteiii.com for early access, which begins Thursday at 10 a.m. The general on-sale begins the next day, Nov. 22. Prices range from $80-$125. There will be a four-ticket limit, and tickets will not be transferable until week of show. A limited number of $20 tickets will be set aside and sold to students with ID day-of-show at the Palace box office. It will be an all-ages concert.

White, 49, created a rabid demand for tickets and an equally fervent response from the lucky 1,500 attendees at his Oct. 23 show at First Ave, which was announced with only two days’ notice and did not feature a pre-planned setlist. The surprise approach followed the August release of his electrifying new album, “No Name,” which first became available without any notice at White’s three Third Man Records shops.

The Palace holds a thousand more people than First Ave but is still a third the size of the Armory, which White easily sold out in prior tour stops in town.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See More

More from Music

See More

Music

Jack White to play two more Twin Cities gigs in April, this time with more room (and notice)

card image

The ex-White Stripes leader will hit the Palace Theatre on April 7 and 8, following last month’s surprise set at First Avenue.

Music

New KQRS host Steve Gorman is pumped to join another Minnesota institution: Golden Smog

card image

Music

Review: Virtuoso violinist Leonidas Kavakos gives a breathtaking Schubert Club recital

Rob Hubbard
Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos performed Tuesday the first of two Schubert Club International Artist Series recitals at St. Paul’s Ordway Concert Hall. The second recital is Wednesday. Galen Higgins/Schubert Club.