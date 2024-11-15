Jack White’s surprise show at First Avenue last month was apparently just a warm-up gig for Minnesota fans.
Jack White to play two more Twin Cities gigs in April, this time with more room (and notice)
The ex-White Stripes leader will hit the Palace Theatre on April 7 and 8, following last month’s surprise set at First Avenue.
The former White Stripes frontman has announced two more Twin Cities shows at the Palace Theatre on April 7 and 8, part of a more formal, mass-scale version of his No Name Tour that begins in December.
Tickets for the Monday and Tuesday night gigs in St. Paul will likely still be hard to come by, though.
Fans can register now via jackwhiteiii.com for early access, which begins Thursday at 10 a.m. The general on-sale begins the next day, Nov. 22. Prices range from $80-$125. There will be a four-ticket limit, and tickets will not be transferable until week of show. A limited number of $20 tickets will be set aside and sold to students with ID day-of-show at the Palace box office. It will be an all-ages concert.
White, 49, created a rabid demand for tickets and an equally fervent response from the lucky 1,500 attendees at his Oct. 23 show at First Ave, which was announced with only two days’ notice and did not feature a pre-planned setlist. The surprise approach followed the August release of his electrifying new album, “No Name,” which first became available without any notice at White’s three Third Man Records shops.
The Palace holds a thousand more people than First Ave but is still a third the size of the Armory, which White easily sold out in prior tour stops in town.
