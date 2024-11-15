Jack White to play two more Twin Cities gigs in April, this time with more room (and notice)

Fans can register now via jackwhiteiii.com for early access, which begins Thursday at 10 a.m. The general on-sale begins the next day, Nov. 22. Prices range from $80-$125. There will be a four-ticket limit, and tickets will not be transferable until week of show. A limited number of $20 tickets will be set aside and sold to students with ID day-of-show at the Palace box office. It will be an all-ages concert.