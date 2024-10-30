The Current has good news for Twin Cities music lovers still suffering a bad case of FOMO over last week’s Jack White underplay show at First Avenue.
Did you miss Jack White’s First Ave blowout? Hear a playback of it this weekend
The Current will broadcast a recording of the Minneapolis stop on the No Name Tour at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Minnesota Public Radio’s rock outlet will air a recording of White’s Mainroom performance at 7 p.m. Saturday. Fans in town can tune in the old-school way via 89.3 FM, and everyone else can stream it via thecurrent.org or the station’s app.
“Whether you were able to get a ticket or not, now you can experience it,” reads the Current’s promo for the listening event.
White has been issuing live recordings from most of the stops on his No Name Tour for a fee via the streaming and download service nugs.net, but the Current has first dibs on the Minneapolis show. It’s a nice thank-you for the MPR station’s 19-year commitment to White and artists on his Third Man Records label. The Current will celebrate its 20th anniversary at First Ave with a two-night party Jan. 24-25, 2025, led by another color-coded alt-rock vet, Frank Black of Pixies fame.
As with all dates on White’s tour — named after his new album “No Name,” which arrived with no notice in August — the Oct. 23 stop at First Ave was announced with just a couple days’ notice and ultra-tight ticket policies in a venue much smaller than where the former White Stripes frontman typically plays nowadays.
If you haven’t read our review of the 105-minute concert, you can do so here. The set list from the show is up at setlist.fm. Or maybe you’d rather avoid the spoilers and look those over after Saturday’s broadcast?
