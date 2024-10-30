Did you miss Jack White’s First Ave blowout? Hear a playback of it this weekend

White has been issuing live recordings from most of the stops on his No Name Tour for a fee via the streaming and download service nugs.net, but the Current has first dibs on the Minneapolis show. It’s a nice thank-you for the MPR station’s 19-year commitment to White and artists on his Third Man Records label. The Current will celebrate its 20th anniversary at First Ave with a two-night party Jan. 24-25, 2025, led by another color-coded alt-rock vet, Frank Black of Pixies fame.