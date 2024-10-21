After dropping an unannounced record on us in August — his best in years — Jack White will treat Minnesota fans to a surprise concert Wednesday at First Avenue.
Jack White’s year of surprises will lead him to First Avenue for underplay gig Wednesday
Tickets go on sale Tuesday via an RSVP system for the former White Stripes frontman’s first gig at the club in 14 years.
Tickets for the special underplay concert will go on sale with just one day’s notice Tuesday at 1 p.m., and they will only be sold via an RSVP system. Buyers must register at the fan-direct RSVP website Laylo.com. The tickets will be $100 apiece. There’s a two-per-order limit, and they will not be transferable.
This will be White’s first time playing First Ave since his side band the Dead Weather landed there in 2010. The Detroit rocker’s original band, the White Stripes, performed there in breakout mode in 2001 behind their album “White Blood Cells.”
White, 49, has delighted fans with a couple dozen pop-up club gigs like this one at storied rock venues around America and Europe in recent months, in keeping with the surprise theme of his new record, “No Name.” The set lists at the shows have featured some of the crunchy, exuberant, often wicked-sounding new songs as well as some White Stripes staples, cover songs and nuggets by another of White’s bands, the Raconteurs.
“No Name” famously came to light via unmarked records that were handed out to shoppers at White’s Third Man Records stores in London and Nashville. And that was just the start of the fun.
For reference on how undersized Wednesday’s underplay gig will be, White quickly sold out the 8,000-capacity Armory his last three times in Minneapolis, including a Raconteurs gig there in 2019 and a 2022 show with his solo band that left fans exhausted and elated.
