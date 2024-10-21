Music

Jack White’s year of surprises will lead him to First Avenue for underplay gig Wednesday

Tickets go on sale Tuesday via an RSVP system for the former White Stripes frontman’s first gig at the club in 14 years.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 3:50PM
Jack White performed in June for the reopening party of Michigan Central terminal in his hometown of Detroit. (Katy Kildee)

After dropping an unannounced record on us in August — his best in years — Jack White will treat Minnesota fans to a surprise concert Wednesday at First Avenue.

Tickets for the special underplay concert will go on sale with just one day’s notice Tuesday at 1 p.m., and they will only be sold via an RSVP system. Buyers must register at the fan-direct RSVP website Laylo.com. The tickets will be $100 apiece. There’s a two-per-order limit, and they will not be transferable.

This will be White’s first time playing First Ave since his side band the Dead Weather landed there in 2010. The Detroit rocker’s original band, the White Stripes, performed there in breakout mode in 2001 behind their album “White Blood Cells.”

White, 49, has delighted fans with a couple dozen pop-up club gigs like this one at storied rock venues around America and Europe in recent months, in keeping with the surprise theme of his new record, “No Name.” The set lists at the shows have featured some of the crunchy, exuberant, often wicked-sounding new songs as well as some White Stripes staples, cover songs and nuggets by another of White’s bands, the Raconteurs.

“No Name” famously came to light via unmarked records that were handed out to shoppers at White’s Third Man Records stores in London and Nashville. And that was just the start of the fun.

For reference on how undersized Wednesday’s underplay gig will be, White quickly sold out the 8,000-capacity Armory his last three times in Minneapolis, including a Raconteurs gig there in 2019 and a 2022 show with his solo band that left fans exhausted and elated.

View post on X

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See More

More from Music

See More
Music

Jack White’s year of surprises will lead him to First Avenue for underplay gig Wednesday

card image

Tickets go on sale Tuesday via an RSVP system for the former White Stripes frontman’s first gig at the club in 14 years.

Nation

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct Cher, Foreigner, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy and more

card image
Music

Review: St. Paul Chamber Orchestra and cellist Abel Selaocoe transform the classical concert experience

Rob Hubbard
card image