Jack White’s year of surprises will lead him to First Avenue for underplay gig Wednesday

White, 49, has delighted fans with a couple dozen pop-up club gigs like this one at storied rock venues around America and Europe in recent months, in keeping with the surprise theme of his new record, “No Name.” The set lists at the shows have featured some of the crunchy, exuberant, often wicked-sounding new songs as well as some White Stripes staples, cover songs and nuggets by another of White’s bands, the Raconteurs.