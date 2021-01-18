Q: I faithfully watched two seasons of "Jack Ryan" on Amazon Prime Video but Season 3 has not yet arrived. Has it been canceled?

A: No. The drama starring John Krasinski has received an order for a third season. Production is expected to start this year.

'The Patriot'

Q: Please help me remember the name of a movie if you can. It took place way back like the Old West or some war era time. The main character that I can't remember gave a necklace/choker to his future daughter-in-law, but something happened and the woman and her family and a bunch of townsfolk were put inside of the town church by the bad guys. The door was chained shut and the bad guys set the church on fire, killing everyone.

A: Since a lot of readers have been stumping me lately with name-that-movie questions, I am happy to answer this one. That's the 2000 film "The Patriot," about the American Revolution with Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, Joely Richardson and Jason Isaacs.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.