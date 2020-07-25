Ivanka Trump and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt plan to visit Duluth and Bloomington on Monday.

The duo will first stop at the Canal Park headquarters of the Duluth Pack Co., which has made canvas and leather bags since 1882. They’ll visit the store with U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn.

During the visit, Duluth Pack will join more than 440 other companies that have signed the Trump administration’s Pledge to America’s Workers, a commitment to worker education and training programs.

In Bloomington, Trump and Bernhardt plan to speak at the grand opening of the first Missing and Murdered Native American Cold Case Office.

It is one of seven offices being established in response to the high rates of violence experienced by American Indians and Alaska Natives, which are 2.5 times greater than people of other races experience, according to the federal Bureau of Justice Statistics.

For Native women and girls, the statistics are worse: on some reservations, women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than the national average, according to a Department of Justice study.

The new offices are part of a Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives established by the president in November 2019, bringing together representatives from tribal law enforcements and the Departments of Justice and the Interior.

The group’s focus includes reviewing cold cases, improving response to crimes, and developing an outreach campaign.