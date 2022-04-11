The saw-wielders in the North Woods Lumberjack Show won't be the only stars yelling out "Timber!" at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

Miami's party-starter rapper and "singer" Pitbull has been announced as another headliner for the fair's grandstand 2022 concert series on Sunday, Aug. 28, with "Fancy" hitmaker Iggy Azalea also on the bill.

The Sunday night show is part of a 50-city tour featuring the two 2010s hitmakers. Tickets ($39-$84) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via eTix.com or 800-514-3849.

Even though he hasn't landed a sizable radio hit since 2015 — and he relied on guest singers to buoy all his hits before that, including "Timber," "Fireball," "Feel This Moment" and "Time of Our Lives" — Pitbull has remained a popular booking for festive events in the Twin Cities. Those include the inaugural TC Summer Jam, Mystic Lake Casino amphitheater and last December's KDWB Jingle Ball, where he boldly lashed out at social turmoil of the past couple years by decreeing, "I don't know about you, but I feel good."

Surprisingly, Azalea is one of the few pop hitmakers who has not appeared in one of Pitbull's hit songs; but you can probably count on them releasing a song together before the tour begins. The Australian rapper is touring to promote her third album, "End of an Era."

Here's where their show fits in with the rest of the Minnesota State Fair's 2022 grandstand concert series announced so far (seven more dates are still TBA):