Booya is soup masquerading as community. On days that it’s sold, it becomes a major neighborhood event, especially around St. Paul, which even boasts a booya shed in Highland Park.
It’s booya season: Where to find these once-a-year events
Every year folks line up for this special stew and the community it fosters.
The flavorful stew of meats, vegetables and seasonings is cooked overnight in kettles, but the exact recipes are closely guarded secrets. Every booya is unique to its maker and its community. Often there’s a fundraising element, and it’s always a neighborly party where kids run around and a designated booya emissary stands in line to stock up on the meaty soup.
Despite temperatures still clinging to summer, it’s officially booya season, and you’ll want to get these dates on the calendar. The stew tastes great on the day of, but gets even better when it’s pulled out of the back of the freezer in mid-January.
Here are upcoming booyas that we found. If your favorite isn’t listed, add it in the comments or email taste@startribune.com.
Sept. 14
Hastings Fire Department Relief Association 83rd Annual Booya Fundraiser: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. Outdoor serving starts at 10 a.m., indoor serving, games and prizes at 11 a.m. Prices TBD.
Bethesda Lutheran Church ELCA: 2901 E. 47th St., Inver Grove Heights, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Booya, plus a bake sale, chili dogs, chips and pop. Booya is usually gone by 3 p.m.; $6 per bowl.
Sept. 15
Silver Fox Booya: Highland Park Pavilion Booya Shed, 1227 Montreal Av., St. Paul, noon until gone. Cost TBD, cash only.
70th annual Newport Fire Department Booya: 2060 1st Av., Newport, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Beer garden, kids games, silent auction, face painting, raffles and more. Two varieties of booya available: standard and Cajun. There will also be brats, hot dogs and ice cream. Sold by the bowl, quart or gallon, with containers provided. Price TBD.
Sept. 28
Booya, Chili Feed and Baked Goods Sale: Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church, 25402 Itasca Av., Forest Lake, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Come early; the booya usually runs out. Quart $8, gallon $28 for both booya and chili. Preorders available. Proceeds support several community charities.
Sept. 29
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church of North Branch: 38725 Forest Blvd., North Branch, 11:30 a.m. until gone. Festival activities include silent auction, mystery wine bottle booth, raffles, Oreo cookie walk, and children’s games. Dine-in and take-out booya available. Plus there will be hot dogs, chips and dessert on hand. Booya $7 a meal, $8 per quart. Cash or check only.
10th Annual Vulcan Booya: Mancini’s Char House & Lounge, 531 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (but they often sell out fast). The Booya Crew is once again serving up their famous family recipe. Proceeds benefit Bridge View School, a program for children with severe disabilities. Cup $6, half-gallon $30, gallon $60. Preorders available.
St. John’s Booya: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Av. NW., New Brighton. 11 a.m. until gone (takeout starts at 12:30 p.m.). Large bowl $10, small bowl $7 (both include beverage and dessert), quart $10, hot dog meal $5.
Oct. 5
On the Road Again Booya: By the Croatian Hall Booya Team, 79 Veterans Memorial Drive, South St. Paul, 11 a.m. until gone. There will be food and other vendors plus live music, including the Lamont Cranston Band. Prices TBD by booya teams.
Oct. 6
St. Francis de Sales Booya Fiesta: Highland Park Pavilion Booya Shed, 1227 Montreal Av., St Paul, 11:30 a.m. until sold out. The only booya fest that embraces the culinary pairing of booya and tacos. In addition to food there will be a cakewalk, children’s games and a raffle. Prices TBD.
North St. Paul Fire Department: Casey Lake Park, 2101 17th Av. E., North St. Paul. Walk-up sales start at 11 a.m. until sold out. Purchase supports the North St. Paul Firefighter Relief Association. Bowl $6, quart $12, half-gallon $24, gallon $48, 2 gallons $96. Preorders available.
Oct. 26
Booya by Bob: Moose Lodge 963, 1832 Gervais Court E., Maplewood, starts at noon. Drink specials and drawings on hand. Prices TBD.
