JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a routine examination of his digestive tract on Friday while under sedation, his office said.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz will serve as acting prime minister during the examination, it said.
Netanyahu and Gantz are political rivals who battled to a stalemate in three hard-fought elections in less than a year. They formed an emergency unity government earlier this year to combat the coronavirus, but the coalition has been mired in political infighting.
Under the unity agreement, Gantz is to become prime minister next November, but many Israelis expect new elections before then.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
China FM to visit Japan to discuss virus, regional concerns
Japan's foreign minister announced Friday that his Chinese counterpart will visit Tokyo next week as the two Asian powers discuss ways to resume bilateral visits to revive their pandemic-hit economies.
World
Greece: 2 private clinics appropriated to treat COVID-19
Greek authorities are taking over two private health clinics and their staff in northern Greece as the region's public hospitals are under severe pressure from a surge in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, the country's Health Ministry said Friday.
World
Azerbaijani army enters territory ceded by Armenian forces
Units of the Azerbaijani army on Friday morning entered the Aghdam region, a territory ceded by Armenian forces in a cease-fire agreement that ended six weeks of heavy fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.
World
Israel PM to undergo routine exam under sedation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo a routine examination of his digestive tract on Friday while under sedation, his office said.
World
Truck plows into funeral procession in China, killing 9
Authorities in central China said nine people were killed after a truck plowed into a funeral procession early Friday morning.