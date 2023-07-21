A House resolution supporting Israel was embraced by Republicans and divided Minnesota Democrats amid controversy over a progressive leader's comment.

In a wide bipartisan vote, 412 House members voted for a resolution that said "Israel is not a racist or apartheid state" and that "Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia." "The United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel," the resolution continued.

"Rejecting antisemitism and reaffirming America's support of Israel should never be a controversial issue," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Minnesota Republican, said in a statement. "Minnesotans are taking note of who stands with our strongest ally in the Middle East and who doesn't."

The resolution was voted on after Congressional Progressive Caucus leader Rep. Pramila Jayapal called Israel "a racist state." The comment was criticized by members of both parties, and she issued an apology and clarified her statement.

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was one of nine Democrats voting no on the resolution, while Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum voted present.

Omar said in a statement the effort "was designed by MAGA Republicans to target and shame a colleague, Pramila Jayapal," even after the Washington state Democrat's clarification and apology.

"While I strongly agree with explicitly and affirmatively rejecting xenophobia and antisemitism, conflating antisemitism with criticism of the Israeli government is wrong," Omar said.

McCollum said in a statement that she condemns "antisemitism and hate in all its forms, and my record is clear." Omar and McCollum have both criticized Israel's government and are defenders in Congress of Palestinian human rights.

"A cornerstone of a strong democracy is the ability to openly criticize our government when we feel it is doing something against our values," McCollum said. "As a Member of Congress, I have often criticized the policies of my own government. That does not make me anti-American. And criticizing the policies of the Israeli government does not make one antisemitic."

Democratic representatives Dean Phillips and Angie Craig joined Minnesota's four congressional Republicans in supporting the measure.

"It's critical that we continue to build and strengthen our country's relationship with Israel — and I was glad to see a broad bipartisan consensus as the House voted to support our ally Israel on [Tuesday] night," Craig said in a statement.

Republicans quickly capitalized on the Jayapal controversy by bringing the resolution to a vote on the eve of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's speech to Congress.

"We strongly condemn anti-Semitism in all its forms, which is why we proudly voted to affirm our relationship with Israel and reject the absurd notion that Israel is a racist state," Minnesota's four GOP House members said in a joint statement.

Omar boycotted the speech along with a small group of Democratic lawmakers from other states, while McCollum cited a scheduling reason for not attending.

The rest of Minnesota's delegation, including Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, attended Herzog's speech.

"Israel is one of America's strongest allies, and our two countries will always stand at each other's side," GOP Minnesota Rep. Michelle Fischbach said in a statement.

In his address, Herzog said "I'm not oblivious to criticism among friends, including some expressed by respected members of this House."

"I respect criticism, especially from friends, although one does not always have to accept it," he said. "But criticism of Israel must not cross the line into negation of the state of Israel's right to exist."

Tensions over Jayapal's comments were evident ahead of Herzog's speech.

House Democratic leadership released a statement saying "Israel is not a racist state." Both Phillips and Craig signed on to a statement supporting Israel and criticizing their colleague's words. Issues in Congress around Israel can lead to intense emotions on Capitol Hill.

"It is not antisemitic to criticize the Israeli government's policies and in the case of Israel, I'm not pleased with the current government," Phillips, who is Jewish, said in a interview with KARE 11. "There's a very big difference though in condemning the leader of a party of a government and an entire country and people. And that I think is the distinction."

Jayapal ended up voting for the resolution, but Politico reported she missed Herzog's speech due to her schedule.