Isolation, ‘psychache,’ violence and self-destruction: What research shows

In our latest research, we conducted life history interviews with 18 individuals who committed homicide in the Twin Cities during the 2020-21 murder spike. The cases varied — from gang retaliation to domestic violence to botched robberies — but a striking pattern emerged: Nearly every participant had experienced prior suicide attempts or pervasive hopelessness before their crimes. Among the younger participants, many of whom were teenagers at the time, a sense of “futurelessness” was palpable.