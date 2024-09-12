Greater Minnesota

Iron Range school bus rolls with 20 kids on board

St. Louis County Schools superintendent said some children were sent to area hospitals.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 12, 2024 at 2:55PM

DULUTH – A school bus en route to the Cherry School, about an hour northwest of Duluth, rolled over this morning with 20 kids on board.

St. Louis County Schools Superintendent Reggie Engebritson couldn’t confirm injuries but said all of the children were off the bus and some had been sent to Iron Range hospitals.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Hwy. 5 and Townline Road.

Engebritson said extra counselors and support staff are at the school, coming from surrounding schools in the district.

about the writer

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

