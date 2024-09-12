DULUTH – A school bus en route to the Cherry School, about an hour northwest of Duluth, rolled over this morning with 20 kids on board.
Iron Range school bus rolls with 20 kids on board
St. Louis County Schools superintendent said some children were sent to area hospitals.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 12, 2024 at 2:55PM
St. Louis County Schools Superintendent Reggie Engebritson couldn’t confirm injuries but said all of the children were off the bus and some had been sent to Iron Range hospitals.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Hwy. 5 and Townline Road.
Engebritson said extra counselors and support staff are at the school, coming from surrounding schools in the district.
