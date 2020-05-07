Following the lead of other major Twin Cities festivals, officials with the Irish Fair of Minnesota have called off this year's celebration.

The family-friendly fete celebrating everything Irish had been scheduled for Aug. 7-9 on Harriet Island in downtown St. Paul. But with concerns stemming from COVID-19, the festival's board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel to protect the performers, volunteers and the 100,000 people who normally attend, according to a statement released by the fair early Thursday.

"Together we have all helped to make the Irish Fair of Minnesota one of the largest and most authentic celebrations of Irish culture and heritage in the country," said Board Chairman Tom Whelan. "We look forward to making the 2021 Irish Fair the best yet."

In its absence, festival officials said they will continue to promote and cultivate Irish culture through virtual events and educational programs that will be announced on its social media platforms and its Irish Fair newsletter.