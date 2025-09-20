Investing at market highs can be scary. Do it anyway.

If you have money invested in the stock market, you are thrilled to see the S&P 500 trading at all-time highs.
If you have money sitting in cash you would like to invest, then buying at all-time highs is not nearly as exciting.
No one wants to invest near a peak only to suffer a steep decline. Our brains tend to vividly recall the pain of sharp corrections while forgetting any experience associated with gradual gains. Selloffs stick with us emotionally whereas long, steady climbs are “too normal” to notice.
Here’s the conundrum: If the goal is to buy low and sell high, you are immediately wrong on one of those if you buy when stocks have never been higher. That conclusion might seem correct but will lead to missed opportunities.
It might feel scary to buy when markets are at all-time highs. Long-term investors should do it anyway. Here are a few reasons why:
Fed cuts at all-time highs are bullish
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25% this past Wednesday and forecasted two more cuts before year-end. In 20 previous instances of Fed cuts when the S&P 500 traded at all-time highs, the S&P was higher one year later every time, with average returns of 14%.
All-time highs are normal
As of Sept. 15, the S&P 500 had set 25 all-time highs this year. That follows 57 all-time highs in 2024. Since 1975, the S&P 500 has averaged 19 new all-time highs per calendar year. Since 2012, it has averaged 33 new highs per year.
In other words, new highs inevitably lead to more new highs, which has meant positive returns on the horizon. It might also surprise you that since 1952, the S&P 500 has spent nearly 45% of its trading days within 5% of an all-time high.