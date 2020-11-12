For months, residents and business owners near 38th and Chicago complained of feeling held hostage by their own neighborhood, which during the day had become a pilgrimage site for those seeking to protest the police killing of George Floyd and other racial injustices.

But when the sun went down, locals say, it was a different story. The staccato pop of gunfire became a nightly soundtrack, and police were sometimes nowhere to be found or slow to respond.

Questions began to surface. Where were the guns coming from? How did they end up in the hands of gang members who cruised the neighborhood after dark?

A case making its way through federal court might help provide some answers. The defendant, David C. Jensen, was previously indicted on charges of lying about smoking marijuana on his application to buy a gun, but new court filings show authorities suspect him of selling guns out of the trunk of his car, just as gun violence began to escalate near the Floyd memorial site.

Authorities were first tipped off to Jensen’s alleged scheme on July 9 when a business owner near 38th and Chicago reported that a man had walked into his store looking to sell a box of 40-50 firearms, according to an affidavit for a search warrant. The owner told authorities that the neighborhood had effectively been taken over by Bloods gang members, who openly toted guns and set up road blocks, deciding who should be allowed to come and go.

Investigators began canvassing local gun stores and learned that between 2013 and 2015 Jensen, 32, had legally purchased about 50 firearms — many of them “tactical” style rifles — from Frontiersman Sports in Wayzata and another 11 guns from Bill’s Gun Shop in Robbinsdale, according to the affidavit. Jensen, however, was banned from Frontiersman last year after he repeatedly tried to purchase firearms from customers who had come to the store to sell their guns, authorities said. Ballistics tests showed that at least two of the guns that he bought later showed up at crime scenes, including one within the past year, court filings say.

Four days later, officers and ATF agents spotted Jensen in the area again, driving past the barricades “used by gang members to vet who enters the area so as to allow them to conduct illicit business undisturbed,” according to the affidavit.

After he left, investigators tailed Jensen to a clinic in Wayzata, and later obtained a search warrant for his vehicle, which turned up five guns, loaded magazines, ammunition, body armor and drug paraphernalia, the filings say. Another 11 guns were reportedly seized during a raid of his Brooklyn Park home.

A forensic analysis of his phone revealed at least 39 text threads dating back to early 2019 related to the purchase or sale of firearms, prosecutors say. It also showed evidence that Jensen worked for a time as a firearms permit instructor at Twin Cities Carry. In some texts, Jensen reportedly bragged to others that he had “hung out with the gang bangers” near the Floyd memorial. In others, he sent photos of himself holding a gun and apparently guarding the “makeshift barricades” that dot the site.

Jensen, through his attorney, Bruce Nestor, has filed a motion to quash the warrant by arguing that authorities lacked probable cause to search Jensen’s vehicle. When reached by telephone on Wednesday, Nestor declined to comment on the case. Jensen has not been charged in connection with alleged gun dealing.

Prosecutors conceded in response to Nestor’s motion that “the situation at the George Floyd memorial has been complex and emotional, and has involved individuals with a wide array of purposes,” but argued that the evidence against Jensen suggests darker motives for his visits to the site.

“Officers had various pieces of information suggesting that Jensen was far more than a law abiding gun hobbyist or a peaceful community activist — including a high volume of firearm purchases attributed to Jensen, and various indicia that he had an inventory of guns he was selling (and/or offering to sell) out of his vehicle, in a volatile area experiencing a spike in crime,” assistant U.S. attorney Ruth Shnider wrote in the filing. “The fact that a local gun shop (certainly no critic of the Second Amendment) had felt it necessary to ban Jensen from their premises for trying to purchase guns directly from customers was also strongly indicative of profit-motivated “dealing” behavior.”

An area transformed

The area around 38th and Chicago had long held a reputation as a hangout for members of the Rolling 30’s Bloods, but after May 25, the intersection was transformed into a sacred space for people seeking memorialize Floyd and to heal.

Still, the nighttime has brought regular gunfire, residents and authorities say. In the seven weeks that followed Floyd’s death, there were 11 people shot and 233 ShotSpotter activations in the two-block radius around the intersection, authorities siad. The area didn’t have a single ShotSpotter activation during the same period last year.

In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, officers responding to emergencies near the square said they were frequently met with hostile crowds and even recently, police can be heard on scanner traffic saying that they wouldn’t respond to reports of gunfire in the area unless there was a victim, feeding into the perception that it was a “No-Go Zone” — an area where police are reluctant to respond.

Alexandra Cooper, who lives nearby, said that Floyd’s death and the subsequent rise in crime had left many of her neighbors feeling conflicted: on the one hand, they were more careful about calling law enforcement into their community.

But now, “we’re talking about eminent threats to be people’s lives, it’s not oh someone robbed my house,” she said.

Minneapolis police Lt. Matthew St. George, said that despite the civil unrest and “historic” crime surge that followed Floyd’s death, police are still doing their jobs. To prove his point, he cited recent crime statistics showing that police have recovered 945 guns from the streets, already eclipsing the 940 firearms seized all of last year. “We have a lot of officers who have left the job. We are in a place where the officers are working hard, they’re doing more work than they did last year at this time, and even with all that they’re continuing to do a good job and do their work, and taking guns away from bad people,” said St. George, who runs the department’s Assault Unit.

T.J. Valtierra said that he said he attended several community meetings where neighbors expressed frustration with the rising crime and with outsiders who claimed to speak on behalf of their community.

“I can’t say when it started, but it was shortly after (Floyd’s death), we went months and months were we heard gunshots probably literally every night,” said Valtierra, a youth worker and pastor who lived at 37th and Elliot until a few months ago, when he moved his family to the North Side to escape the violence.

Rashane Bryant, who runs a newly-formed youth mentor program called Becoming a Man, said he thinks that some of the violence stems from criminals taking advantage of the lack of police presence in the area.

Many of the gang members hanging around the area are not only in need of jobs, but also services addressing “mental and physical (health), self-esteem and all that.” But, he said that he draws the line at people bringing guns into a community in pain.

“Yes, there are responsible people who have guns, but I can’t tolerate bringing guns into our community and selling them to our people,” he said. “A lot of the people that you’re selling to, they’re lost, and so they’re not going to know what to do with them.”