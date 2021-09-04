Inver Grove Heights police are asking the public's help in finding a 39-year-old woman who has been missing since last week.

According to police, Amber Haas was last seen in Inver Grove Heights on Aug. 26 shortly after 10 p.m. She is described as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the police crime tip line at 651-450-2530 or place an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.