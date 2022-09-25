Three people were arrested — two on suspicion of first-degree murder — after a man was found dead in Inver Grove Heights on Saturday.

After a 911 hang-up call around 2 a.m., Inver Grove Heights police went to a home in the 2100 block of 78th Court E. and found an adult male dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The incident was not random, and there is no danger to the public, Inver Grove Heights police said.

Police stopped a vehicle leaving the area. Preliminary information indicates its three occupants were involved in the man's death, Inver Grove Heights police said.

A 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman — both from Minneapolis — were booked at Dakota County jail, both on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. A 30-year-old Monticello man was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting and released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.