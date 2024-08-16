Lakeville officials have found an invasive wildflower species never before seen in the city: tansy, which has fernlike leaves and deep yellow flowers that look like buttons.
Invasive wildflower found in Lakeville
Tansy has fernlike leaves and deep yellow flowers that look like buttons and “quickly becomes the dominant plant,” the city said in a newsletter.
Tansy, common in Wisconsin and northern Minnesota, is about 3 feet tall and flowers in the summer, said City Administrator Justin Miller in his weekly city newsletter.
Tansy “is effective at taking over other vegetation and it quickly becomes the dominant plant,” according to the newsletter.
A contracted city worker has already dealt with the tansy, which often grows along roadsides, found last week.
If a resident spots tansy in their yard or elsewhere, they should tell the city, said McKenzie Cafferty, Lakeville’s environmental resources manager.
They should also report it to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources using their online system, Cafferty said.
According to the University of Minnesota Extension, common tansy is on the list of noxious weeds and people must prevent its spread. It can degrade wildlife habitat, interfere with landscape restoration efforts and “reduce desirable forage and pasture capacity.” Most commonly found on south-facing slopes, tansy may be toxic to livestock if eaten.
