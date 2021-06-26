Starry stonewort, an invasive algae, has been found in Pimushe Lake, about 20 miles northeast of Bemidji.

The algae, first confirmed in Minnesota in 2015, has now been found in 17 of Minnesota's 11,842 lakes.

Pimushe Lake is near other Beltrami County lakes with confirmed populations of starry stonewort, but it's not directly connected to those lakes. The algae can spread when fragments aren't properly cleaned from trailered boats, personal watercraft and other water-related equipment.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will determine how much of the lake has been invaded by the algae and then work with the county and the Beltrami County Lakes and Rivers Association on possible management options such as hand pulling, herbicide application and other methods.

Starry stonewort can form dense mats and compete with native plants. It has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spread and provide nuisance relief for water-related recreational activities, according to the DNR.