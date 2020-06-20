Thirteen Minnesotans are among people from six states who have fallen ill with Cyclospora infections linked to bagged salads, the Minnesota Department of Health said Saturday.

The Minnesotans, who ranged in age from 24 to 79, got sick between June 1 and 9, the Health Department said. Two were metro area residents, while the rest were from outside the metro area.

None of those who got sick had to be hospitalized.

The Health Department warned consumers not to eat ALDI Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad or Hy-Vee brand Garden Salad. The warning applies only to the store-brand salads labeled as “garden salads” and not for other kinds of store-brand packaged salads sold at these retailers.

Cyclosporiasis infections are caused by the parasite Cyclospora and spread through consumption of fresh produce; it is not spread person-to-person. Washing of produce, or routine chemical disinfection or sanitizing methods, are unlikely to kill Cyclospora.

Symptoms typically include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite and weight loss. People typically become ill about a week after exposure, but this period can range from two to fourteen days. Diarrhea can last several weeks or longer if not treated.