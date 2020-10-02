The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Metro Transit have maintenance projects scheduled this weekend that will close Interstate 35W in south Minneapolis and shut down part of the Blue Line.

Both directions of I-35W will be closed between Crosstown Hwy. 62 and Interstate 94 from Saturday morning to Monday morning. Ahead of that, northbound I-35W will be reduced to two lanes between 46th Street and I-94 starting Friday morning. Crews will be paving, installing overhead signs, moving barriers and making utility connections.

Heading to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport? Beware that the ramp from westbound Interstate 494 to eastbound Hwy. 5 will be closed Friday night to Monday morning as part of the Hwy. 5 construction project that still has a few more weeks to go.

On the light rail, buses will replace Blue Line trains between the 38th Street and Fort Snelling stations from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. Metro Transit suspended Blue Line service between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. nightly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so replacement buses will not operate overnight. Trains will resume service at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Heads up to Theodore Wirth Parkway drivers: Starting Monday, the road on the border of Minneapolis and Golden Valley will be closed between Plymouth Avenue and the railroad bridge just south of the Theodore Wirth Golf Course parking lots. The first phase of the Theodore Wirth Parkway resurfacing project repaired the parkway between Golden Valley Road and 29th Avenue North earlier this summer.

Here is where you’ll find some of the larger road construction this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Both directions closed between I-94 and Crosstown Hwy. 62 from 5 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday; northbound reduced to two lanes between 46th Street and I-94 from 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W, and from northbound I-35W to 36th Street, closed until Sept. 2021. Ramps from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94, and from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W, closed until fall 2021. Ramp from 5th Avenue to eastbound I-94 closed through Nov. 8.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River through midsummer 2021.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River through Dec. 31.

St. Paul

5. Ayd Mill Road: Closed between Selby Avenue and I-35E until November.

East metro

6. Hwy. 95, Oak Park Heights, Bayport: Lane shifts between King Plant Road and 1st Avenue S. until Oct. 17.

North metro

7. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between Brooklyn Boulevard and N. 83rd Avenue.

South metro

8. Hwy. 13, Burnsville: Northbound lanes closed between 12th Avenue and E. 121st Street through Oct. 12.

9. I-494, Mendota Heights: Westbound reduced to two lanes between Blaine Avenue and Hwy. 62 from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday; ramp from westbound I-494 to westbound Hwy. 52 closed from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday. Ramp from westbound I-494 to 34th Avenue closed through October.

West metro

10. Hwy. 5, Bloomington: Westbound lanes closed between Hwys. 62 and 55 to I-494 through October.

11. I-35W, Richfield, Bloomington: Ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Nov. 10.

12. I-94, Maple Grove, Rogers: Ramp from eastbound I-94 to Hwy. 101 is closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Eastbound lanes separated by a concrete median between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split, with two lanes designated for through traffic and one for access to local roads. Westbound lane shifts and temporary lane closures between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split.