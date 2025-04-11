Cheng-Khee Chee, globally renowned watercolorist from Duluth, dies at 92

DULUTH – Cheng-Khee Chee, an internationally recognized contemporary watercolorist with hundreds of honors — though best known for illustrating Douglas Wood’s 1992 children’s book “Old Turtle” — has died, according to his family.
He died April 6 at age 92.
Chee and his wife, Sing-Bee, who worked seamlessly by his side on the business of his art career, set up a home in Duluth more than 60 years ago with plans to someday return to Southeast Asia. By the time they decided to move on, some of their four children were old enough to insist on staying in northern Minnesota — which suited Chee.
“My dad always said the beauty of [Lake Superior] and the warmth of the people was enough to make him feel like this was his home,” said his daughter Yen Chee, an artist in Golden Valley.
Chee, who studied Chinese literature and history in Singapore, went on to get his master’s degree in library science at the University of Minnesota. He was a librarian at the University of Minnesota Duluth while also teaching courses in painting. In 1994, he left behind those jobs in favor of making art full time.
“Right at the beginning, I decided art is my life,” he told documentarians in 2015. “I will make my living something else.”
Chee painted in a large studio bright with natural light in the lower level of his family’s home, where he rolled up his sleeves and wrapped himself in a dark apron with his name stitched on the front. A visitor would undoubtedly leave with complementary prints of his famous koi, flowers and waterscapes.
Peter Spooner, a longtime curator at UMD’s Tweed Museum of Art, said Chee was a master at blending Western abstraction with Chinese brush techniques. He was a “keen observer of nature” who delighted in the world around him.