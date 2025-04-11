Cheng-Khee Chee, globally renowned watercolorist from Duluth, dies at 92

Spooner worked with Chee on “The Way of Cheng-Khee Chee: 1974-2014,” an exhibition of 40 of his watercolors that opened at the museum in May 2015. Among the works was a painting he made of Duluth’s Michigan Street outside the St. Louis County Depot, with the muted grey triangles of the roof’s peaks and people gathered in front on the sidewalk. The early work was first included as part of a touring exhibition by the national organization the American Watercolor Society, a show that wound its way back to the Tweed.