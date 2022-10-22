St. Paul Police Cmdr. Salim Omari last week received a "40 Under 40" award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, one of the world's largest and most influential professional association for police leaders.

IACP noted that Omari, commander of the St. Paul police West District patrol, has been instrumental in advancing diversity and inclusion in the department. It added that his assignments "demonstrate his understanding that an effective, forward-looking, and comprehensive police training curriculum serves not only the students but also our community."

City officials celebrated Omari's recognition in a Facebook post, saying that his work with the West District and the St. Paul SWAT benefits the community as well as police.

"Salim Omari exemplifies the core beliefs of St. Paul's community-first style of policing," Mayor Melvin Carter said. "He is a dedicated public servant whose leadership advances our mission of creating a safe, inclusive, and welcoming St. Paul."