Internal White House document details layoff plans across U.S. agencies

Federal officials are preparing for agencies to cut between 8 and 50 percent of their employees in the first phase of a Trump administration push to shrink the federal government, according to an internal White House document obtained by the Washington Post that contains closely held draft plans for reshaping the 2.3-million-person bureaucracy.
The details are compiled from plans that President Donald Trump ordered agencies to submit, according to two people familiar with the document, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about it. The numbers, which have not been released to the public, show what could be next for the efforts that Trump says will make government more accountable, but have also upended agency functions and triggered restraining orders from the courts.
The document covers 22 agencies and doesn’t have information in some categories. Several people familiar with the document stressed that planning remains fluid and that the numbers do not necessarily reflect what agencies will ultimately cut.
But it indicates that broad staff cuts are likely to have a significant impact on the scope of the government’s work. For example, the document lists the Department of Housing and Urban Development as cutting half of its roughly 8,300-person staff, while the Interior Department would shed nearly 1 in 4 of the workers it had when Trump took office, and the IRS would cut nearly 1 in 3.
A White House official said the document wasn’t up to date.
“It’s no secret the Trump Administration is dedicated to downsizing the federal bureaucracy and cutting waste, fraud, and abuse. This document is a pre-deliberative draft and does not accurately reflect final reduction in force plans,” White House principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields said in an email. “When President Trump’s Cabinet Secretaries are ready to announce reduction in force plans, they will make those announcements to their respective workforces at the appropriate time.”
Trump and his billionaire adviser, Elon Musk, have repeatedly said that they are working to achieve a smaller government with less fraud, waste and corruption, but they have provided little clarity about how services might be affected as a result. Trump has said agencies should pare down to their minimum essential functions as required by law, with some exceptions such as the U.S. Postal Service and White House staff.
The document obtained by the Post was last updated Tuesday. Trump instructed the Office of Management and Budget in a Feb. 11 executive order to work with U.S. DOGE Service and Musk to shrink the workforce. Agency heads’ blueprints for meeting this goal were due to the budget office and the government’s human resources arm, the Office of Personnel Management, earlier this month. Plans for reorganization and further staff reductions are due by mid-April.