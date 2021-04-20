The number of Minnesotans getting intensive care for severe COVID-19 in the hospital continues to rise, even as vaccinations continue and the overall number of people in the hospital for the coronavirus remains flat.

Data published Tuesday show there were 193 people in Minnesota's hospitals getting intensive care for COVID-19 complications the day before, a rise of 21% from seven days earlier.

Yet the total number of people in any kind of hospital bed getting care for COVID-19 was 686 according to the latest figures, rising 1% in the past week.

Overall, 52% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 37% have completed their vaccination series, whether it requires one or two doses, as of the latest data on Sunday. At least 2.3 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one shot so far.

Women in the state appear to be getting vaccinated more quickly than men. More than 45% of women and nearly 37% of men in the state have gotten at least one vaccine shot, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state has vaccinated 85% of seniors 65 and older.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced 1,189 newly confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's tally during the pandemic to 558,850.

Tuesday saw the announcement of five additional deaths from COVID-19 complications, including one person in their late 40s and four others between the age 60 and 84. Only one lived in a long-term care or assisted-living facility.

The state has recorded 7,031 deaths from COVID-19 since March 2020.

