Nice Ride Minnesota has been sued by a firm that claims the bike-sharing operation failed to pay its insurance premiums in 2015 and 2016.
Rochester-based Burlington Insurance Co. alleges Nice Ride did not pay $23,935 in insurance premiums between May 2015 and May 2016, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. A lawyer representing the company could not be reached for comment Friday.
Bill Dossett, executive director of Nice Ride, said the nonprofit organization paid all its premiums and characterized the suit as a “bogus claim unsupported by any invoice or audit.”
Ride-sharing giant Lyft operates Nice Ride throughout Minneapolis.
