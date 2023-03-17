After the past few years of nonstop neutrals trending, in 2023 we're anticipating a return of color in home decor, paint colors and bedding. With the return of color, we're seeing that creating sumptuous, inviting spaces is top of mind for designers and homeowners alike. There's a focus on creating restorative rooms, with a big trend toward creating luxurious bedrooms and reinventing modern takes on classic textiles.

Here are a few of our takes on the trends you'll see popping up like crocuses this spring season.

Bold colors in living rooms

Introducing color to your living room can sometimes feel as daunting as it does dazzling. While many might first run to throw a new can of paint on the walls, you might instead look to your furniture. A colorful sofa (or chair or accent table) is an exciting way to liven up a living space.

In this bold and beautiful design, a fern green sofa pops against the warm neutral tones in the pillows and rug. Typically when introducing color, I carry the theme throughout the design. But in this case, this statement sofa is bold enough to act alone. This earthy color story is the perfect backdrop to the dash of blue found in the skirted swivel chairs, artwork and tabletop vignette. Because these colors are all muted in tone, they don't feel overwhelming to the eye. It's a perfect introduction to color without going over the top.

A richly colored cocktail table adds texture and interest to this living room design.

Keeping it New Traditional

Bringing traditional into modern day, New Traditional style emphasizes the comforts and conveniences of modern life while still maintaining the refined elegance of traditional design. New Traditional furniture tends to favor shapes and styles that have stood the test of time, but often in a more streamlined presentation and lighter or more practical fabrics (enter: my love of performance fabrics).

In this inviting New Traditional design, the color palette is refreshed with lighter shades of classic blues and creamy off-whites to keep the look familiar but updated.

I find the painted wicker coffee table to be so interesting. This piece gets points for creativity and versatility. The shape could range from preppy to eclectic, depending on the space. This fantastic piece carries classic lines, a hallmark of New Traditional, but the scalloped detailing adds a dash of whimsy.

A texture-rich space

It's all about luxe spaces and touchable textures this season, though we'd argue that's a hallmark of good design that's never gone out of style.

In this look, the wooden texture of the spool chair and cocktail table add dimension to what could have been a textile-heavy space. If you're feeling more daring in your design, contrast may actually act as your friend. It may seem counterintuitive, but going for high-contrast wood tones can actually work seamlessly. Playing with contrast adds visual interest and gives a design more depth while repeating shades gives the space a feeling of continuity. If your wood tones are all over the place, it can be helpful to create flow with your color palette. Pops of pinky-reds and blue are the anchor to this bold and refreshing living space.

A pop of green in the dishes adds continuity to the design while white and black painted dishes add interest and texture.

Freshening up the tabletop

Black and white are a first-class combination. These colors have a classical appeal that adds instant sophistication, depth and character to any space. But what happens when we add a little green? When paired with black and white, green creates a wonderfully fresh, modern and energetic environment instantly.

This design is a flawless example. A block-printed runner in lime is the perfect pair to the texture found in the hand-painted dishes found at each place setting. A pop of light green in the stack of dishes is enough to carry the color through the space, but not enough to overwhelm the design. Carrying the lush verdant color throughout the tablescape is the addition of a fresh fern. The color palate is expertly finished off with natural wood tones, lending to the casual modernity of the space.

A delicate designer bed

Shining like a crown jewel, this month's designer bed is created by our lovely designer, Anne. It features crisp neutrals with just a dash of color, which can be found in the Asian toile and tape trim.

Luxe bedroom living

While we prepare for spring as the weather remains chilly, we love to play up neutral plaids and pop them with an earthy yet rich mossy green. A dash of cow hide (a printed fabric, not the real deal) adds a touch of whimsy in this otherwise sophisticated look.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's.