The Traveler: Ken Hiller of Chaska

In Hyderabad, India, a woman sweeps the floor beneath chandeliers made of Belgian crystals in the restored Chowmahalla Palace. The palace, completed in the mid-1800s and restored in 2010, is the former home of Hyderabad's Muslim rulers, the Nizams. "The palace grounds are a quiet oasis completely surrounded by a densely populated area with heavy, noisy traffic. Many families were visiting and enjoying picnics. There were very few Western tourists in November when I visited," Hiller wrote in an e-mail. He took this photo with his iPhone 11.

Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.