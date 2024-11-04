Inside the 2024 election at the Minnesota Star Tribune

“We have this big back-end feed and code that combines those two in a way that is understandable for people, so that they can search any race that’s happening in the state on our site,” Sinner said. The Star Tribune Live Election Results Dashboard checks for and updates data every 60 seconds, eliminating the need to refresh. Users will be able to type in their addresses to see election results from their own ballot, or search for any local race in the state.