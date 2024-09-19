Minnesota corrections officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the state prison in Moose Lake.
Inmate’s death at Moose Lake prison under investigation
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2024 at 12:00AM
The 37-year-old’s cellmate found the man unresponsive in their room about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release Wednesday from the Corrections Department. Staffers immediately started life-saving efforts, but those efforts failed.
The department’s Office of Special Investigations is looking into the death, with help from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. The inmate’s identity was being withheld until notification of family.