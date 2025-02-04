Minnesota authorities are searching for a missing inmate who escaped the Hennepin County jail Sunday.
Inmate escaped as he awaited transfer from Hennepin County jail
Billy Mason, 46, was still at large Monday night after escaping custody on Sunday afternoon.
According to a statement provided Monday by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Billy Mason, 46, fled on foot through an open security garage door of the Minneapolis jail as he was being prepared to be transported with other prisoners a little before 2 p.m. Sunday. Mason was handcuffed with a waistbelt at the time.
Mason had been conditionally released on a Hennepin County warrant but was being transferred for a warrant out of Ramsey County, the Sheriff’s Office said. It was not immediately clear Monday night what charges Mason faces.
Mason is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 249 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of his escape. Mason is listed with no permanent address.
“The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is utilizing all available resources including law enforcement partners to locate Mason. ... Our detectives are investigating all leads, and we are also seeking the public’s help,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its release.
Anyone with information related to Mason’s whereabouts is instructed to call 911.
