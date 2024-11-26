Greater Minnesota

Inmate dies at Faribault prison

The inmate was found unresponsive.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2024 at 3:29AM

The state Department of Corrections and local law enforcement are investigating the death of an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, an inmate was found unresponsive at the prison, according to department spokesman Aaron Swanum. Staff provided medical aid including CPR and the use of a defibrillator as an ambulance was called for. At about 1 p.m., medical responders pronounced the person passed away.

No further details about the inmate and how they died were available Monday.

Nicole Norfleet

Retail Reporter

Nicole Norfleet covers the fast-paced retail scene including industry giants Target and Best Buy. She previously covered commercial real estate and professional services.

