Inmate dies at Faribault prison

The state Department of Corrections and local law enforcement are investigating the death of an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault.
The inmate was found unresponsive.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2024 at 3:29AM
Around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, an inmate was found unresponsive at the prison, according to department spokesman Aaron Swanum. Staff provided medical aid including CPR and the use of a defibrillator as an ambulance was called for. At about 1 p.m., medical responders pronounced the person passed away.
No further details about the inmate and how they died were available Monday.