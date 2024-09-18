Duluth

Inmate at Moose Lake prison found dead in cell

The death of the 39-year-old man is under investigation.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 9:55PM
The state prison at Moose Lake, Minn.
The death of a 39-year-old inmate at the Moose Lake prison is under investigation, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections. (Vince Tuss/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Authorities are investigating the death of a 39-year-old inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Moose Lake, according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections.

The man was found by his cellmate unresponsive midmorning Tuesday in his room. Staff attempted lifesaving measures but were unable to save him. His name has been withheld while family is notified.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections’ Office of Special Investigations is looking into the death along with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Moose Lake correctional facility is a medium-security prison in northern Minnesota that can house up to 1,000 inmates.

