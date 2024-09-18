Inmate at Moose Lake prison found dead in cell

Authorities are investigating the death of a 39-year-old inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Moose Lake, according to a news release from the state Department of Corrections.
September 18, 2024 at 9:55PM
The man was found by his cellmate unresponsive midmorning Tuesday in his room. Staff attempted lifesaving measures but were unable to save him. His name has been withheld while family is notified.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections’ Office of Special Investigations is looking into the death along with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Moose Lake correctional facility is a medium-security prison in northern Minnesota that can house up to 1,000 inmates.
